Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos could sign French midfielder for €15 million; Antonio Conte wants Gareth Bale at Tottenham Hotspur, and more - 10th November 2021

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table, having played a game less than leaders Real Sociedad. Los Blancos have won eight of their 12 games in the league so far, and have lost just once.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid could sign a French midfielder, who plays for Juventus, for €15 million next year. Elsewhere, Antonio Conte wants Gareth Bale back at Tottenham Hotspur.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 10th November 2021.

Real Madrid could sign Adrien Rabiot for €15 million in January

Real Madrid have been afforded an opportunity to sign Adrien Rabiot for €15 million.

The French midfielder has struggled since arriving at Juventus in 2019 from Paris Saint-Germain. The Serie A giants are willing to let him leave this January for a suitable offer. Los Blancos are reportedly keeping a close eye on Rabiot, and will explore the possibility of bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

It is safe to say that the Frenchman’s move to Turin has not worked out as planned. Rabiot has six goals and five assists in 95 games for Juventus. Real Madrid are not deterred by his indifferent form, and are planning to add him to their roster.

Los Blancos are expected to reinforce their midfield next year. Real Madrid need a replacement for Luka Modric, who is at the fag end of his career. Moreover, Dani Ceballos and Isco have limited roles at the Santiago Bernabeu. Rabiot is in Los Blancos’ list of targets, but is also wanted by Newcastle United.

Antonio Conte wants Gareth Bale at Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte wants Gareth Bale at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Welshman was quite impressive on loan with the Premier League side last season. Bale registered 16 goals and three assists in 34 games for Spurs before returning to Real Madrid in the summer. Since then, the 32-year-old has struggled to break into Carlo Ancelotti’s plans, although injuries have also played spoilsport.

Bale's current deal with Los Blancos is set to expire at the end of the season. Real Madrid do not have the Welshman in their plans, and are open to letting him leave in January.

Conte is a big fan of Bale, and wants him in his squad. The Italian is looking to build something good at Tottenham, and wants Bale to spearhead his team's attack.

Real Madrid unlikely to recall Brahim Diaz from loan spell at AC Milan

Real Madrid are unlikely to recall Brahim Diaz from Milan.

The Spaniard is currently in a two-year-loan spell with the Rossoneri. The Serie A giants have the option of signing him permanently at the end of the deal, in the summer of 2023. Diaz has been impressive in recent times, and it appears that Los Blancos might regret letting him leave.

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live Brahim Diaz will stay with Milan until next summer at least. His contract with Real Madrid is until June 30, 2025. The final decision rests with the management of the club. @marca #Transfers 🇪🇸 ⭐️ Brahim Diaz will stay with Milan until next summer at least. His contract with Real Madrid is until June 30, 2025. The final decision rests with the management of the club. @marca #Transfers 🇪🇸 ⭐️

However, Real Madrid have no intentions of altering their agreement with AC Milan. Los Blancos do not have the Spaniard in their plans, and are likely to let him join Milan permanently.

