Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos sign Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo rubbishes exit rumours, and more - June 3, 2024

Real Madrid capped off another stunning season under Carlo Ancelotti by winning the Champions League final on Saturday, June 1, beating Borussia Dortmund by a 2-1 scoreline. The Italian manager has now won the premier European club tournament a record five times, three of which have been with Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, the La Liga champions have completed the signing of Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, Rodrygo Goes has confirmed that he will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 3, 2024.

Real Madrid sign Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Kylian Mbappe, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Trending

The French superstar has been heavily linked with the La Liga giants for a while. Mbappe already announced his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer at the end of his contract.

His move to the Santiago Bernabeu was all but a matter of time. The Spanish club have been hot on his heels for ages, failing to secure his services on two previous occasions. However, it now appears that Lady Luck has smiled on Los Blancos this year.

Mbappe's arrival is bound to further improve an already frightening attack. The team may have to make a few adjustments to accommodate the 25-year-old, who prefers to operate in the left forward position currently occupied by Vinicius Junior.

However, Real Madrid have the ideal manager in Carlo Ancelotti to find a solution to the situation.

Rodrygo Goes rubbishes exit rumours

Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes has reiterated his desire to stay at Santiago Bernabeu beyond this summer.

The Brazilian's future has made headlines in recent times following an interview where he appeared to hint at a possible exit from Real Madrid.

The situation gave rise to speculation about his next move, with rumours linking him to multiple clubs in Europe. The player has since refuted those claims via a social media post.

Speaking after the win over Borussia Dortmund, Rodrygo insisted that he isn't going anywhere.

"Of course, I'm going to stay at Real Madrid. Why should I leave? I'm staying," said Rodrygo.

The 23-year-old is under contract with Los Blancos until 2028.

Former manager heaps praise on Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti

Former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi has labeled Carlo Ancelotti as the most successful coach in the world.

The Italian manager oversaw another fruitful season with Real Madrid, winning the league, the Spanish Supercup, and the Champions League.

Ancelotti's team lost just two games in the entire campaign, further highlighting his good work at Santiago Bernabeu. Interestingly, Los Blancos won the Champions League this season without losing a single game for the first time in their history.

In his column for La Gazzetta dello Sport, Saccha paid tribute to his countryman following Saturday's win.

“Real Madrid still on the top of Europe. And with full merit, despite suffering in the first half. And my Carletto always the protagonist, this is his fifth Champions League as coach, two with Milan and three with Los Blancos. There’s nobody like him,” said Sacchi.

“The reason is simple: Ancelotti is phenomenal, he has experience, he knows everything about football, even the smallest secrets and, above all, he is a person who knows how to make himself loved by the players, the managers, the fans," he added.

Saccha added that the La Liga giants have found success by embracing Ancelotti's values.

“There is so much of his in this success, because the Real Madrid of today are a team that know how to fight, that don’t give up, that face the game with grit and determination, and respect the opponent," said Sacchi.

“Carletto has transmitted these values to an environment that, at times, has sinned of presumption, believing themselves better than others because of the glory conquered in the past. Now these boys, the youngest and the oldest, from Vinicius to Kroos, fight on every ball with a spirit that is to be applauded,” he added.

Ancelotti signed a new deal with the club last December and is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2026.