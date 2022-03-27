Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos have signed Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, claims sports lawyer; club enter race for Lille midfielder, and more - 26 March 2022

Real Madrid remain the favourites to win the La Liga title this season, despite their crushing defeat 4-0 defeat to Barcelona at home last weekend. Los Blancos have won 20 games in the league this season, scoring a league-high 59 goals. They have a nine-point lead for second-placed Sevilla with only nine games to go.

Meanwhile, a reputed sports lawyer has claimed that La Liga giants Madrid have already signed Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have entered the race for a Lille midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 26th March 2022:

Real Madrid have signed Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, according to Vicente Montes

Kylian Mbappe is likely to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Reputed sports lawyer Vincente Montes believes Real Madrid have already completed the capture of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. The two superstars in football are tipped to be on the move this summer. Los Blancos are the favourites to sign both players.

Mbappe has been the driving force for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season, despite the presence of Lionel Messi and Neymar. However, the Frenchman's current contract is set to expire this summer. The 23-year-old has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. He has scored 158 times for PSG, including 26 this season.

Haaland, meanwhile, is expected to be available on a cut-price deal this summer. Los Blancos are among the clubs eager to secure his services. The Norwegian has scored 80 times for BvB, including 23 times this season.

Speaking to Marca, Montes claimed that both players have already committed themselves to the La Liga giants. He said:

"I'd bet everything that they have got Mbappe signed already. Haaland looks like he'd be better in two seasons, or so the rumour has it, but yes (I think they'll sign him). I know (Manchester) City want a No.9 after the fiasco with (Harry) Kane in 2021, and they look very strong financially to beat Real Madrid in this race."

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live Vicente Montes, the key lawyer in the contract that 'forced' Figo to Madrid:



“I would bet everything that Florentino has already signed Mbappé and Haaland.” Vicente Montes, the key lawyer in the contract that 'forced' Figo to Madrid:“I would bet everything that Florentino has already signed Mbappé and Haaland.” #Transfers 🚨🚨Vicente Montes, the key lawyer in the contract that 'forced' Figo to Madrid: “I would bet everything that Florentino has already signed Mbappé and Haaland.” #Transfers 🇫🇷🇳🇴

The sports lawyer played a key role to bring Luis Figo to the Santiago Bernabeu two decades ago. President Florentino Perez managed to sign the Portuguese from Barcelona with the help of a civil contract.

"The process was set in motion about three months before the elections. Paulo Futre and Jose Veiga, Figo's agent, called me. Paulo had already asked me before, without telling me about the club or the player, to study whether a player could be signed in a specific way. I only found out that it was about Real Madrid and Figo in the hours before the meeting," said Montes.

Los Blancos enter race for Renato Sanches

Renato Sanches has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Renato Sanches, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Portuguese midfielder has turned over a new leaf since joining Lille. The 24-year-old was integral to the club’s Ligue 1 triumph last season. His performances have now endeared him to La Liga giants Madrid. He has bagged six goals and 18 assists in 84 appearances across competitions for the reigning French champions.

Los Blancos are looking to bolster their midfield this summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is laying down succession plans for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. The Italian is also expected to bid adieu to Isco and Dani Ceballos at the end of the season.

The La Liga leaders are looking at multiple targets to address the issue and have their eyes on Sanches. However, the player is also wanted by AC Milan, PSG and Manchester City.

Florentino Perez keeping trust on Carlo Ancelotti

Florentino Perez has faith in Carlo Ancelotti despite the recent debacle against Barcelona, according to Marca.

The Real Madrid president met with the Italian on Friday for a meeting that lasted 90 minutes. Perez reportedly assured Ancelotti of his support despite widespread criticism in the wake of the defeat to their bitter rivals.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Florentino Perez expressed his FULL SUPPORT to Carlo Ancelotti during today’s meeting. | Florentino Perez expressed his FULL SUPPORT to Carlo Ancelotti during today’s meeting. @marca 🚨| Florentino Perez expressed his FULL SUPPORT to Carlo Ancelotti during today’s meeting. @marca

The Italian has taken Los Blancos to within touching distance of the La Liga title, their second in three years.

The Merengues are well placed in the UEFA Champions League too, where they'll face Chelsea in the last eight. They have also won the Spanish Super Cup. As such, Ancelotti’s job is not under threat at the moment.

