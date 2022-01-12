Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos star agrees to join Barcelona; club receive praise from Xavi, and more - 12 January 2022

Real Madrid will face Barcelona in the first El Classico of 2022 when they clash in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final on Wednesday. The two clubs have endured contrasting fortunes this season. While Los Blancos are atop the La Liga table, Barcelona, in sixth, are 17 points behind their arch-rivals.

Meanwhile, a Real Madrid star has agreed to join Barcelona. Elsewhere, Blaugrana manager Xavi has praised Los Blancos for their imperious form this season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 12th January 2022.

Isco agrees to join Barcelona

Isco has agreed to join Barcelona this summer.

Isco has agreed to join Barcelona this summer, according to El Chiringuito TV. The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid. He doesn't feature in manager Carlo Ancelotti's plans for the future, and Los Blancos have no intentions of tying him down to a new deal.

He has been a peripheral figure at Real Madrid for a while, and his fortunes have not improved under Ancelotti. Los Blancos have two of the best midfielders in the modern game - Toni Kroos and Luka Modric - in their ranks. They have kept Isco out of the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu so far.

With Federico Valverde already waiting in the wings, the Spaniard is surplus to requirements at Real Madrid. Isco is looking for a fresh start away from Los Blancos, and has been offered one at the Camp Nou. Barcelona are looking to bolster their squad after a disappointing start to the season.

Xavi has identified central midfield as an area that requires immediate attention. The Barcelona manager believes Isco could inject a shot of creativity into the team. The Real Madrid star can operate through the wings, but works best when he plays in central midfield.

Isco's wealth of experience could also come in handy for the Blaugrana. The fact that the Spaniard will be available for a Bosman move this summer also appeals to them, considering Barcelona's precarious financial condition.

If the move materialises, it would be the first time a player will move between the two bitter rivals in over a decade. Javier Saviola moved from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2007, although his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu was short-lived.

Real Madrid receive praise from Xavi

Barcelona manager Xavi has named Real Madrid as the most in-form team in La Liga.

Barcelona manager Xavi has named Real Madrid as the most in-form team in La Liga. Los Blancos have been on fire in both the league and Europe this season.

They are five points clear of second-placed Sevilla, who have a game in hand. Meanwhile, in the Champions League, they'll take on PSG for a place in the quarter-finals after topping their group.

However, speaking at his pre-match press conference, Xavi also said that Real Madrid's recent form doesn't matter much in El Clasico.

"I see a Barcelona (side) under construction and a (Real) Madrid (side) in a very good shape, but that doesn't mean anything. We have faced them in all situations. It will not be easy to impose our game because they are the most in-form team in Spain," said Xavi.

Marcelo generating interest ahead of summer move

Marcelo is generating interest ahead of his impending Real Madrid exit this summer.

Marcelo is generating interest ahead of his impending Real Madrid exit this summer, according to AS. The Brazilian has dropped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu of late. His current deal expires at the end of the season, and Los Blancos are ready to let him leave in the summer.

Despite his lack of playing time with Real Madrid recently, Marcelo is not short of options. There's a strong chance of his return to Brazil, with Fluminense, Botafogo and Palmeiras all interested in him. Inter Miami are also monitoring the player, while Turkish side Trabzonspor have been added to Marcelo's list of suitors too.

