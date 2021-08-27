Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos submit €180m offer for Kylian Mbappe, Toni Kroos reveals return from injury delayed, and more - 27th August 2021

Real Madrid have been placed in Group D in the UEFA Champions League draw. Los Blancos will face Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Sheriff and are expected to make it through to the knockout stages without a hiccup. Carlo Ancelotti will be eager to test his mettle in the premier European competition once again.

Real Madrid are set to return with another offer for Kylian Mbappe after their initial bid was rejected by PSG. Los Blancos have been dealt a blow as Toni Kroos' recovery from Pubalgia has been delayed.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 27 August 2021.

Los Blancos submit €180m offer for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have submitted an improved offer for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are ready to test Paris Saint-Germain's resolve by presenting an offer of €170m plus €10m in add-ons for Kylian Mbappe, according to Marca. The Ligue 1 giants have already rebuffed the La Liga giant's initial offer of €160m. But Los Blancos are determined to get their man and have returned with an improved offer. With five days remaining of the current window, PSG now have a decision on their hands.

Official bid from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappé still on the table. €170m plus €10m and this will be the final one. Negotiations will take place today between PSG and Real. ⚪️🇫🇷 #RealMadrid #Mbappé



Real Madrid know that Mbappé is pushing. He only wants Real Madrid. Patience. pic.twitter.com/FOj231gw6J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

The Frenchman has reiterated his desire to join Real Madrid and will not sign an extension with the Ligue 1 giants. PSG are running the danger of losing him for free next summer unless they act soon. Rumors say that the French side want €220m for their prized asset and it looks unlikely that Los Blancos will pay that sum this summer. The Spanish side are desperate to bring Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu but could wait a year to sign him for free if PSG play hardball.

While dismissing Real Madrid's initial bid, the French side spoke about recuperating the €180m they spent to sign Mbappe in 2017. Los Blancos are hoping their offer will satisfy PSG's demands and pave the path for the Frenchman to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Toni Kroos reveals return from injury delayed

Tony Kroos has revealed his recovery from injury has not gone according to plans

Tony Kroos has revealed that his return from a pubalgia injury has been delayed, much to the dismay of Real Madrid. Los Blancos have picked up 4 points from their opening two games in the absence of their midfield maestro. However, Carlo Ancelotti might be without the German midfielder for a while.

In a video posted on social media, Kroos couldn’t confirm his exact date of return.

“As I feared, this injury won't heal in a week. I'm making small progress, but it's still relatively small. So it's still difficult to say when I'll be back on the pitch” said Kroos

Real Madrid star joins Serie A side on loan

Alvaro Odriozola will join Fiorentina on loan for the rest of the season

Alvaro Odriozola has agreed to join Fiorentina on loan, according to Marca. Real Madrid were pressing for his departure to make space for Kylian Mbappe in the team. The two sides had earlier struck a deal for the Spaniard to move to Serie A on loan and only the player’s consent was missing.

Álvaro Odriozola from Real Madrid to Fiorentina, done deal and here-we-go confirmed. Loan until June 2022, salary to be paid by Fiorentina and NO buy option included. 🟣🇪🇸 #RealMadrid #Fiorentina @skysport



Odriozola has accepted. Tottenham were no longer in the race. https://t.co/AqpOgY7f7z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

Odiozola has now given his green signal to the move and will spend the season in Florence. However, the deal does not include an option to buy.

Fabrizio Romano is now on Sportskeeda! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content

Edited by Arnav Kholkar