Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Alexis Mac Allister blow, Manchester United want Joselu, and more - May 25, 2024

Real Madrid welcome Real Betis to the Santiago Bernabeu for their final La Liga game of the season on Saturday, May 25. Carlo Ancelotti's team have already won the league this season and are in the Champions League final as well.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Alexis Mac Allister. Elsewhere, Manchester United are interested in Joselu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 25, 2024.

Real Madrid suffer Alexis Mac Allister blow

Alexis Mac Allister

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Alexis Mac Allister this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Argentinian has no plans to leave Liverpool at the moment. The La Liga giants are looking for midfield reinforcements as they prepare for the end of the 'Toni Kroos-Luka Modric' era. The German legend has already announced that he will retire at the end of Euro 2024. Modric could hang around for another season but is already at the fag end of his career.

Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for the veteran duo and have identified Mac Allister as an option. The 25-year-old helped La Albiceleste win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has been a hit since arriving at Anfield last summer. Mac Allister has registered seven goals and seven assists from 46 games across competitions.

Real Madrid are convinced that the player can add value to their squad and are reportedly considering a move. The Argentinean is flattered by the interest from the Spanish giants but remains settled at the Merseyside club for now.

Manchester United want Joselu

Joselu has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United are trying to secure the services of Joselu this summer, according to Defensa Central.

The Spanish striker joined Real Madrid on loan from Espanyol last summer and has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 34-year-old has scored 17 goals and set up three more from 48 appearances in all competitions this season. Los Blancos have the option to sign him permanently for a nominal fee this summer which they are expected to exercise.

However, the Red Devils are planning to ruin their plans. The Premier League giants are looking for a new striker, with Anthony Martial set to leave this summer. Manchester United have identified Joselu as an option for the job. They are willing to offer the veteran striker a two-year deal worth €5m per year, which is a significant hike on his current wages with the La Liga giants.

Real Madrid are pleased with Joselu, but the player could be tempted to consider a new adventure this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Toni Kroos exit

Toni Kroos

Carlo Ancelotti has stated that he respects Toni Kroos' decision to retire this summer. The German midfielder has decided to call time on his illustrious career at the end of Euro 2024, announcing the decision earlier this week.

Speculation was ripe regarding Kroos' future for a while, with the player's contract set to expire next month. The 34-year-old had previously stated that he wanted to retire at Real Madrid.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Madrid Universal, Ancelotti said that Kroos has earned the right to choose his destiny.

“Veteran players, legends, have to choose their destiny. Toni has made that decision and we have to respect it. We have to see him off as best we can. I respect his decision, it’s the decision of a man with balls, it’s the reality,” said Ancelotti.

The Italian manager admitted that replacing Kroos is almost impossible, but backed his squad to adapt to the legendary midfielder's exit.

“Replacing someone like that is almost impossible, but this squad has the resources in the young players to take responsibility and follow the path marked out over the last ten years. Every year it loses pieces, but it doesn’t lose the atmosphere, the attitude and the commitment, they have to maintain the clean atmosphere that exists,” said Ancelotti.

“It depends on each individual, but I don’t think it was a complicated decision for him. He was convinced. To say goodbye like that would be ideal. Then you have to have the courage to do it and I have a lot of respect for what he has done,” he added.

Kroos has been integral to Los Blancos' success in the past decade.