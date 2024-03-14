Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Alphonso Davies blow; Arsenal want Brahim Diaz, and more - March 14, 2024

Real Madrid are enjoying a fabulous season under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian manager has taken his team atop La Liga after 28 games and also into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies this summer. Elsewhere, Arsenal have set their sights on Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 14, 2024:

Real Madrid suffer Alphonso Davies blow

Alphonso Davies has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their efforts to bring Alphonso Davies to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has hinted that the club are pushing to tie their prized asset down to a new deal. Davies’ contract with the Bavarians runs out in under 18 months, and Los Blancos are eyeing a cut-prized move for the player in the summer.

The La Liga giants have had their eyes on the Canadian left-back for a while and believe that he would be the ideal replacement for Ferland Mendy. The Frenchman’s future remains up in the air, and he could be on the move at the end of the season.

Davies has been heavily tipped to take his place. However, speaking recently to Sky Germany, Freund said that Davies is happy at the Allianz Arena.

“It’s not at all unlikely. There are conversations, and the conversations are good and open. And then we’ll see how it turns out in the next few weeks.

"Phonzy feels very comfortable in Munich. He likes playing for FC Bayern,” said Freund.

Davies has appeared 30 times across competitions this season for the Bavarians, registering one goal and three assists.

Arsenal want Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz (centre) is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have set their sights on Brahim Diaz, according to OkDiario. The Spanish attacking midfielder has been in fine form for Real Madrid this season, scoring eight goals and setting up four in 32 outings across competitions.

However, only 14 of those have been starts, as he remains behind Jude Bellingham in the pecking order. Diaz's situation is unlikely to change any time soon, so the Gunners are hoping to prise him away with the lure of regular football.

The 24-year-old is also comfortable in a wide attacking position, so his versatility makes him an enticing option for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. The north London side are apparently willing to offer €70 million for his services, which could tempt the La Liga giants consider Diaz's exit.

Martin Odegaard left Los Blancos to join Arsenal a few summers ago and has transformed into a world beater. Diaz could be tempted to follow a similar route to realise his potential.

However, Real Madrid will be wary of letting him go amid the uncertain futures of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballos.

Los Blancos planning to renew contracts of three veterans

Luka Modric’s future remains up in the air.

Real Madrid are planning to hand one-year extensions to Luka Modric, Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vazquez, according to MARCA.

All three players are in the final six months of their contract and are staring at uncertain futures. Modric has struggles for chances this campaign and has had to settle for a squad role.

The Croatian’s future is subject to intense speculations, with the player apparently generating interest from the Middle East. MLS side Inter Miami have also been linked with a move for the 38-year-old and wanted him last summer as well. However, Los Blancos want him to stay, along with Vazquez and Nacho, and are hoping that the trio will sign across the dotted line.

The La Liga giants have offered Nacho a new deal and are awaiting his response. However, they are yet to submit similar proposals to Modric and Lucas Vazquez.