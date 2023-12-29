Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Antonio Silva blow; Newcastle eyeing Brahim Diaz, and more - December 29, 2023

Real Madrid will resume their siege on the La Liga title when the season resumes after the winter break next week. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are atop the table after 18 games, ahead of second-placed Girona on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva in January. Elsewhere, Newcastle United are interested in Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 29, 2023:

Real Madrid suffer Antonio Silva blow

Antonio Silva has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Antonio Silva in January. Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has confirmed that the Portuguese defender will not be allowed to leave the club in the middle of the season.

Los Blancos are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements in the winter, following the recent ACL injury to David Alaba. The Austrian defender is not expected to return to action this campaign.

The La Liga giants are already missing Eder Militao this season, as the Brazilian is sidelined with a similar injury picked up at the start of the season. Silva has emerged as a target for Ancelotti, thanks to his spectacular rise at Benfica.

The 20-year-old has appeared 22 times across competitions this season, helping register 10 clean sheets. His efforts have impressed the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy, as per SPORT, and Real Madrid could move for the player in the winter.

However, speaking recently, as quoted by AS, Schmidt said that Silva is happy at Estadio da Luz.

“We will not let Antonio Silva leave. We are halfway through the season, and we have big objectives with Benfica. He is happy at the club, so this is the end of the matter,” said Schmidt.

Los Blancos also have their eyes on Raphael Varane as a possible target in winter, according to SPORT.

Newcastle eyeing Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz is wanted at St. James’ Park,

Newcastle United are planning to move for Brahim Diaz in January, according to Defensa Central.

The Spanish midfielder has struggled for chances at Real Madrid this season, giving rise to speculation regarding his future. Diaz has failed to cement his place in the starting XI since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu from Manchester City in 2019. He had a lengthy loan spell with AC Milan before returning to Los Blancos this summer, ready to fight for his place.

However, the 24-year-old remains a long-way down the pecking order under Ancelotti. He has registered 17 appearances across competitions this season, starting eight, scoring four goals and setting up two. Diaz is likely to be frustrated by the situation, but the Magpies are ready to offer him a lifeline.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe wants to add a shot of creativity to his midfield and believes that the Spaniard could do the trick. Newcastle are willing to offer €60 million for the 24-year-old, which could be enough to convince Real Madrid.

Toni Kroos advised against international return

Toni Kroos is wanted back in the national team.

Former Germany midfielder Stefan Effenberg has advised Toni Kroos against a return to the national team.

The Real Madrid midfielder ended his run with Die Mannschaft in 2021 after a poor showing at Euro 2020. However, journalist Jorge C Picon recently said that Kroos is wanted back in the national team ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany. The 33-year-old continues to go strong with Los Blancos and remains one of Ancelotti’s most trusted players.

Speaking recently to the media, as cited by Madrid Universal, Effenberg insisted that a return to the Germany team won’t do Kroos any good.

“Kroos return? From a sporting point of view, it would undoubtedly help the team immediately and provide it with stability. He has been performing at a very high level for years and continues to do so at Real Madrid,” said Effenberg.

He continued:

“However, things are not going well for Germany, and a return could ruin a little of what he has achieved with the national team. If you miss a tournament like this at an advanced age, it may give you one or even two more seasons in your club.”

Kroos has appeared 106 times for Germany, registering 17 goals and 19 assists.