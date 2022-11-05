Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer blow in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder; Eden Hazard asked to find new club in January, and more - November 5, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Rayo Vallecano on Monday (November 7) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's wards are atop the standings after 12 games, winning ten of them.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a setback in their pursuit of a Borussia Dortmund midfielder. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have asked Eden Hazard to find a new club in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 5, 2022:

Real Madrid suffer blow in Jude Bellingham pursuit

Jude Bellingham has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham. According to ESPN via AS, Liverpool are leading the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

The Englishman has developed in leaps and bounds since moving to the Signal Iduna Park in 2020. His steady rise has captivated clubs around Europe, with Los Blancos among his suitors.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Liverpool are viewed as favorites to sign Jude Bellingham, multiple sources have told ESPN Liverpool are viewed as favorites to sign Jude Bellingham, multiple sources have told ESPN 👀 https://t.co/CxnVbjTFVN

The La Liga giants have had their eyes on Bellingham for a while, with the club eager to lay down succession plans in midfield.

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are both in the twilight of their career and cannot be expected to carry on for much longer. Although Real Madrid are well stocked in midfield with Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde, Bellingham's arrival could take them to greater heights.

Prising the 19-year-old away from Dortmund would be no easy task, though, with the player already a vital part of the BvB starting XI. Bellingham has appeared 19 times across ompetitions this season and has scored nine goals.

Los Blancos would have to break the bank for the Englishman but are now trailing Liverpool in the race for his services. The Reds have established a close relationship with the player's entourage to emerge as the favourites for his signature.

Eden Hazard asked to find new club

Eden Hazard is likely to leave the Santiago next year.

Real Madrid have asked Eden Hazard to find a new club after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this month, according to journalist Tomas Gonzalez-Martin via Madrid Universal.

The Belgian forward has been a peripheral figure at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving in 2019. His situation has gone from bad to worse this campaign. The 31-year-old has made just six appearances, mostly from the bench, and has scored just once.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Eden Hazard hasn't featured in any finals during his time at Real Madrid yet. Eden Hazard hasn't featured in any finals during his time at Real Madrid yet. 😞 https://t.co/r0X6NwEHxq

Patience is running thin at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the La Liga giants have now decided to end the player's stay at the club. Hazard's departure is unlikely to cause a ripple in Ancelotti's plans, given the plethora of attacking riches at his disposal. The Belgian could be allowed to leave on loan or permanently.

Endrick deal not decided yet

Real Madrid are yet to strike a deal to secure Endrick's signature, according to the player's father. The Palmeiras forward is a target for the La Liga giants, who have already sent representatives to Sao Paulo to continue talks with the club.

However, speaking recently, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano via Managing Madrid, the player's father said that Endrick is yet to decide his next destination.

"There’s nothing decided for Real Madrid or any other club. We’ve no preference yet. We’ll decide in the next months, the club that will pay what Palmeiras want and show us the best technical project for Endrick, will sign the boy," said Endrick's father.

Los Blancos are among many European giants fighting for Endrick's services. The player made his first-team debut this season but cannot play in Spain before the 2024-25 season because of La Liga rules.

