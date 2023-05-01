Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Erling Haaland blow; Carlo Ancelotti has faith in Aurelien Tchouameni, and more - May 1, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to visit Reale Arena on Tuesday (May 2) to face Real Sociedad in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are coming off a commanding 4-2 league win over Almeria over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, Ancelotti trusts midifielder Aurelien Tchouameni to get back to his best at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 1, 2023:

Real Madrid suffer Erling Haaland blow

Erling Haaland has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their quest to sign Erling Haaland. According to Football Insider,

Manchester City are planning to tie the Norwegian striker to a new deal. The 22-year-old has been a revelation since arriving at the Etihad last summer. Haaland has registered 50 goals and eight assists in 44 games across competitions this season.

Los Blancos have had their eyes on the Norwegian for a while and consider him the ideal successor to Karim Benzema. The French striker continues to be decisive for the La Liga giants but is in the final phase of his career. While the 35-year-old is expected to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu for another season, he's likely to slow down soon.

Real Madrid want Benzema to pass the baton to Haaland in the summer of 2024, when they're planning to dive for the Norwegian. Unfortunately, City are planning to pour cold water on their plans. The 22-year-old is tied to the Premier League champions till 2027, but his blistering form has prompted the club to consider extending his stay.

City now want to reward the player with a new deal that will keep him at the Etihad till 2029. Haaland is happy at the club and is reportedly ready to sign an extension.

Carlo Ancelotti has faith in Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni has endured a difficult debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti is convinced that Aurelien Tchouameni will rediscover his best form at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to AS via Madrid Universal.

The French midfielder joined Real Madrid last summer after an impressive run with Monaco. He enjoyed a strong start to life under Ancelotti and was immediately tipped to successfully replace Casemiro.

Unfortunately, Tchouameni failed to build on his bright start and soon dropped down the pecking order. He has been especially poor since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, prompting reports that Los Blancos are willing to cash in on him. Liverpool have been tipped to rekindle their interest in the player after losing out to the La Liga giants last summer.

However, Ancelotti reckons Tchouameni will soon be back to his best and is willing to put his trust in the player. The 23-year-old has been working behind the scenes to get his career back on track. The French midfielder caught the eye in the win over Almeria, and Ancelotti trusts him to turn things around soon.

Real Betis interested in Nacho Fernandez

Nacho Fernandez could leave Real Madrid this summer.

Real Betis are interested in Nacho Fernandez, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish defender is in the final few months of his contract with Real Madrid and is contemplating a departure from the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants remain keen to keep the player at the club but are willing to respect his decision should he decide to leave.

Fernandez has been a handy squad player over the years for Los Blancos, chipping in with key performances and always delivering when called upon. However, the 33-year-old is reportedly tired of playing second fiddle all his career and is considering a fresh challenge this summer.

Betis are monitoring his situation with interest, with Manuel Pellegrini eager to reinforce his backline at the end of the season. Nacho has both the experience and expertise to be a hit at the Benito Villamarin.

