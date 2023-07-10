Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Harry Kane blow; club planning to offload midfield duo, and more - July 10, 2023

Real Madrid missed out on the La Liga title and UEFA Champions League last season. However, Carlo Ancelotti's men won the Copa del Rey.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their attempts to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are planning to offload two midfielders this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 10, 2023:

Real Madrid suffer Harry Kane blow

Harry Kane could be on the move this summer.

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Harry Kane. According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich have submitted an €80 million offer for the English striker.

The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur and wants to leave in search of a new challenge. Kane has consistently been one of the finest strikers in European football but hasn't won any silverware.

Los Blancos are among the clubs eyeing his situation with interest. The La Liga giants signed Joselu this summer as a replacement for Karim Benzema. However, Real Madrid are on the lookout for a more established face to lead the line and have Kane among their targets.

The Englishman, meanwhile, is not short of options and is also wanted at the Allianz Arena. The Bavarians have identified the 29-year-old as the perfect candidate to fill the shoes of Robert Lewandowski, who left last summer.

Bayern previously submitted an opening offer of €70 million plus add-ons for Kane, which was rejected by Spurs. However, the Bundesliga champions have now returned with an improved offer. The player is also keen to move to the Allianz Arena.

Los Blancos planning to offload midfield duo

Aurelien Tchouameni (left) could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are planning to cash in on Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni to fund a move for Kylian Mbappe, according to The Daily Express.

The La Liga giants were hoping to sign Mbappe on a Bosman move next summer. However, the player's decision not to renew with Paris Saint-Germain could prompt the Ligue 1 champions to cash in on him this summer.

The 24-year-old is expected to cost a fortune, and Los Blancos are determined to win the race for his services. Real Madrid are now ready to offload the two midfielders to raise funds for the move. Tchouameni endured a difficult debut at the Santiago Bernabeu and is linked with a move away this summer.

Valverde has fared a lot better, but his position has come under threat following Jude Bellingham's arrival. Both players are valued at £85 million, and there's considerable interest in their services from the Premier League.

Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid to play with Cristiano Ronaldo

Gareth Bale has opened up on his life at the Santiago Bernabeu

Gareth Bale has said that he joined Real Madrid to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

The Welsh speedster enjoyed a superb run with the La Liga giants but didn't always look eye to eye with the fans. He left Los Blancos in 2022 to join Los Angeles FC.

Bale told The Times that he never had any problems with anyone at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I never had a single problem with Ronaldo or anybody at Real Madrid. I don’t think I had an argument with anyone.

"Even through the hard times, it was good in the changing room. I really enjoyed my time there apart from a few moments where it was difficult on the pitch," said Bale.

He continued:

"I have no regrets. I made the right decision. Cristiano and Benzema were big reasons why I joined Madrid, to play with them and the others like Modric, Alonso and later, Toni Kroos. I never wanted to be a Galactico. I just wanted to play and then disappear into the dark.”

Bale retired from professional football at the start of this year.

