Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Harry Kane setback; Aurelien Tchouameni firmly in plans, and more - July 13, 2023

Real Madrid finished second in La Liga last season, ten points behind champions Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti's team were also knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the semifinals by eventual winners Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Elsewhere, midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is firmly in the club's plans for the upcoming season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 13, 2023:

Real Madrid suffer Harry Kane setback

Harry Kane has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Harry Kane. According to RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain are willing to offer €100 million for the English striker.

The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur and wants to leave this summer. Los Blancos were hoping to sign him as a replacement for Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad this summer, leaving a gaping hoping in attack at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants have roped in Joselu but want an established face to replace the 35-year-old. With a move for Kylian Mbappe still clouded in doubt, Kane has emerged as an option.

However, the Parisians are ready to pour cold water on their plans. The Ligue 1 champions also want a new No. 9 and have zeroed in on the Englishman. They're willing to break the bank for the 29-year-old, and their proposed offer is likely to match Spurs' valuation of the player.

Aurelien Tchouameni firmly in plans

Aurelien Tchouameni is unlikely to leave this summer.

Aurelien Tchouameni is firmly in Carlo Ancelotti's plans for the upcoming campaign, according to Marca.

The Frenchman's future has come under doubt following the arrival of Jude Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Recent reports have claimed that Tchouameni could be on his way out amid interest from the Premier League.

The 23-year-old arrived at Real Madrid last summer but endured a difficult debut campaign. With intense competition for places at the club, it was rumoured that Los Blancos would cash in on the player to fund a move for Kylian Mbappe.

However, it's now reported that Tchouameni is highly regarded at the club and has the full confidence of his manager. Ancelotti reckons the player can regain top form next season but he will have to fight for his place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arda Guler wants to be Los Blancos legend

New Los Blancos signing Arda Guler has expressed a desire to become a club legend.

The Turkish teenager arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this month from Fenerbache. Los Blancos paid €20 million for his signature, with a further €10 million as add-ons.

Guller told Real Madrid TV that many clubs wanted him but he had eyes on the La Liga giants.

"I want to thank you for the welcome. They have received me very well, everyone is showing a lot of interest.

"I feel very comfortable here. Many European clubs had shown great interest, but when Real Madrid, the best team in the world, is interested in you, the decision is clear," said Guler.

Guler added that he wants to become part of the Real Madrid's history.

"I want to enter the history of this club, I want to be a legend. This club has won many titles throughout history.

"I have just seen all the European Cups, and I can say that it is an incredible feeling. I have come to Real Madrid, a very important club, to work and evolve in my game and in my sports career," said Guler.

Los Blancos fought off stiff competition from Barcelona to get their man.

