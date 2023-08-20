Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Kolo Muani setback; Alvaro Odriozola eyeing 2024 move, and more - August 20, 2023

Real Madrid scripted an impressive 3-1 comeback win over Almeria on Saturday (August 19) in La Liga. Jude Bellingham scored a brace before Vinicius Junior added a third to maintain Carlo Ancelotti’s side's flawless start to the season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani. Elsewhere, defender Alvaro Odiozola wants to see out his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 20, 2023:

Real Madrid suffer Randal Kolo Muani setback

Randal Kolo Muani could be on his way to Paris.

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Randal Kolo Muani this summer.

According to Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reached an agreement with the Frenchman regarding a move this summer. The La Liga giants were thrust into the market for a new No. 9 this year following Karim Benzema’s departure.

Los Blancos have signed Joselu on loan but have been linked with multiple players for the position. Kolo Muani is also on their wishlist, thanks to his impressive outing with Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, the player has reportedly agreed personal terms for a five-year deal with the Parisians.

Alvaro Odriozola eyeing 2024 move

Alvaro Odriozola will not leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Alvaro Odriozola is not planning to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to Marca.

The Spanish right-back is a peripheral figure at Real Madrid, and the club are eager to show him the door this year. The 27-year-old’s contract with Los Blancos expires in 12 months, but he's unlikely to be handed a new deal.

Real Madrid want to remove him from their wage structure, but the player has no desire to leave. There’s a lot of competition ahead of him for the right-back role, and there’s minimal chances of regular football at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As such, it would have been wiser for Odriozola to move to rejuvenate his career this summer. However, the Spaniard has decided to see out his contract and leave for free in 2024.

Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has lived up to the hype at the Santiago Bernabeu,

Carlo Ancelotti has spoken highly of Jude Bellingham after another talismanic performance for Real Madrid on Saturday.

The English midfielder scored a brace and ran the show, helping Los Blancos secure a win despite going behind in the third minute of the game. The 20-year-old has hit the ground running since arriving from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Speaking to the press after the game, as cited by AS, Ancelotti lauded Bellingham’s maturity and personality.

“It’s due to his maturity and personality. It helps that he has been in Germany. He has adapted very well to the league and our style of play. He’s doing very well,” said Ancelotti.

He continued:

“Almería surprised us with their first counterattack. Could we have defended it better? Yes, but it was a perfect counterattack and they scored.

"They have quality, but we kept our heads and were fluid in attack. The fact that our forwards don’t play in set positions, and that Vinícius, Rodrygo and Bellingham interchange, makes our opponents feel uncomfortable.”

Real Madrid switched from a 4-3-3 to a 4-4-2 in the game with Bellingham at the tip of a diamond midfield. However, Ancelotti insisted that he won’t stick to one formation all season.

“It won’t always be that way. When Lucas (Vazquez) and Camavinga came on, we played with two lines of four and were comfortable sitting in a lower block.

"Offensively, the rhombus doesn’t allow you to control the flanks as well, but it gives you more options,” said Ancelotti.

He continued:

“Kroos was very good on the ball. Luka also kept the ball well, he controlled the tempo of the match. They will be just as important although they may play fewer minutes.”

The two veteran midfielders signed a one-year extension this year and are tied to the La Liga giants until the end of this season.