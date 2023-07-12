Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Kylian Mbappe blow; Manchester United eyeing Antonio Rudiger, and more - July 12, 2023

Real Madrid are looking to improve their squad after a less than impressive season. Carlo Ancelotti's team failed to defend the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have hit a roadblock in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, Manchester United are interested in Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 12, 2023:

Real Madrid suffer Kylian Mbappe blow

Kylian Mbappe's future remains up in the air.

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Kylian Mbappe, according to RMC Sport.

The French forward's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of next season, but he has no desire to sign a new deal. Los Blancos are hoping to sign their long-term target either on a blockbuster deal this summer or for free next year.

It was previously believed that the Parisians would be willing to offload the 24-year-old this summer if he continues to stall an extension. However, it now appears that the Ligue 1 champions are not ready to throw in the towel yet.

PSG want the player to stay and will do everything in their power to tie Mbappe to a new deal till 2025. That decision could severely affect Madrid's plans.

Manchester United eyeing Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Antonio Rudiger, according to Football London.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new defender this summer and were previously close to signing Napoli's Kim Min-jae. However, it now appears that the South Korean will join Bayern Munich instead, forcing manager Erik ten Hag to consider other avenues.

The Dutchman has set his sights on Rudiger, who hasn't lived up to the billing since joining Real Madrid last summer on a Bosman move. The German defender has been in and out of the team last season and is no longer guaranteed regular first-team action at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eder Militao and David Alaba have struck up a stellar partnership at the heart of Carlo Ancelotti's defence, which has raised doubts regarding Rudiger's future. Manchester United are eyeing the situation with interest and want him at Old Trafford. The 30-year-old could be a huge upgrade on Harry Maguire, whose future hangs in the balance.

However, Rudiger's contract with the La Liga giants runs till 2026, so prising him away won't be easy. The Red Devils are reportedly willing to offer £51 million to get their man. Los Blancos are looking to raise funds for a potential deal for Mbappe and could be tempted by an offer for Rudiger.

Former scout praises Arda Guler

Former scout Serhat Pekmezci has spoken highly of Arda Guler. The Turkish teenager joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce earlier this month. Los Blancos fought off stiff competition from Barcelona to secure the signature of the highly rated attacking midfielder.

Speaking to acclaimed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Pekmezci said he realised very early that Guler is destined for greatness.

"He always looks a lot at others before receiving the ball. He didn’t play football. He danced with the ball. He had and has dancer’s grace," said Pekmezci.

He continued:

"One day, he injured his left ankle but wanted to continue playing. I followed him off the field after the game. He went in the car with his father in even more pain than before. That’s when I realised he was going to be a star.”

Recent reports have compared the 18-year-old to Lionel Messi, branding him as the 'Turkish Messi'. Pekmezci, who discovered Guler, said that the player is more similar to Luka Modric and former player Guti than Messi, though.

"The new Messi? They are very different. Guler would say that he is more of a mix between Guti and Modric. He is very confident, has great ambition, and has the ability to unlock games. He will one day be captain of Real Madrid," said Pekmezci.

The La Liga giants could induct Guler in Real Madrid Castilla before he gets a run in the senior team.

