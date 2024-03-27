Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Trent Alexander-Arnold blow, Bayern Munich want Arda Guler, and more - March 27, 2024

Real Madrid are leading the La Liga title race after 29 games this season, eight points clear of second-placed Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti's team next face Athletic Bilbao at home in the league on Sunday, March 31.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are interested in Arda Guler.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 27, 2024.

Real Madrid suffer Trent Alexander-Arnold blow

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their plans to take Trent Alexander-Arnold to the Santiago Bernabeu. According to Liverpool insider Neil Jones, the Reds are likely to tie the English right-back down to a new deal soon. Alexander-Arnold's contract with the Merseyside club expires in 2025 and Los Blancos are paying close attention to his situation.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jones insisted that Liverpool would be crazy to let the 25-year-old go.

“I’m not surprised to see Real Madrid linked. They are a club that makes a habit of targeting the best players in the world, and Alexander-Arnold is certainly one of those. As far as I’m aware, it’s no more than a ‘watching with interest’ situation, as opposed to bids, offers etc, but certainly the sooner Liverpool get Alexander-Arnold tied down to a new deal, the sooner those stories can be put to bed,” Jones wrote.

He added:

“At 25, Liverpool would be mad to consider selling him, and I fully expect that with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes now in place on the football administration side, a new deal will be finalised.”

The Englishman could be a fine replacement for the aging Dani Carvajal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern Munich want Arda Guler

Arda Guler has admirers at the Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich are willing to offer €40m for Arda Guler this summer, according to Defensa Central. The Turkish midfielder joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce last summer but has failed to get going at the Santiago Bernabeu. He missed the first half of the season (22 games) due to injuries (meniscus damage and muscle issues) and has struggled to get into the starting XI since regaining fitness.

Guler has appeared seven times across competitions for the La Liga giants this season, scoring one goal so far, and is a frustrated figure at the club. The Bavarians are plotting to prise him at the end of this season and are even ready to pay a decent fee for his services.

However, Los Blancos have high hopes for the 19-year-old and believe he can play a big role in the coming years. Real Madrid are only willing to consider a loan deal, while the Bundesliga giants prefer a permanent transfer.

Aurelien Tchouameni hints at Toni Kroos' future plans

Toni Kroos has entered the final phase of his career

Aurelien Tchouameni has hinted that Toni Kroos could be inching closer to retirement. The German midfielder's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed an extension yet. Kroos remains an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's setup at the Santiago Bernabeu and is expected to renew his deal for another season soon.

However, speaking on The Bridge, Tchouameni insisted that the 34-year-old wants to hang up his boots while at the top of his game.

"It’s funny to talk about retirement, it’s important to think about it because as an athlete at some times, in one moment, it’s going to be finished. In my team, we have Toni Kroos who is one of the best midfielders ever, and he’s playing at such a high level this season. He just has a one-year contract, so after each season, he can decide if he wants to stop [playing] or not," Tchouameni said.

He continued:

"And when you talk to him about retirement he says maybe he can stop at the end of the season. Why? He replies, ‘Because I want to finish at the top'. And that’s hard to understand but, at the end of the day, I feel like he is also right.”

Kroos has appeared 38 times across competitions for the La Liga giants this season, registering one goal and seven assists.