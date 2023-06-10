Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer William Saliba blow; club leading Harry Kane race, and more - June 10, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to strengthen their squad this summer as they look to get back to their best next season. Carlo Ancelotti’s team failed to defend the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Arsenal defender William Saliba. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are leading the race for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane’s signature.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 10, 2023:

Real Madrid suffer William Saliba blow

William Saliba is likely to sign a new deal at the Emirates this summer.

Real Madrid have hit a snag in their attempts to sign William Saliba this summer. According to talkSPORT, the 22-year-old has turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in favour of a stay with Arsenal.

The French defender’s contract with the Gunners expires in the summer of 2024, but he's yet to sign an extension. That has alerted quite a few clubs across Europe, including Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants are looking to revamp their squad before the start of the new campaign. Real Madrid are preparing for the departure of Nacho Fernandez this summer.

The Spanish defender is in the final month of his contract with Los Blancos and looks set to leave on a Bosman move. Real Madrid have identified Saliba as the perfect replacement for Nacho. However, the Frenchman is not interested in joining the club this summer and prefers to sign a new deal with Arsenal.

Los Blancos leading Harry Kane race

Harry Kane is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Harry Kane, according to AS. The English striker enters the final year of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur this summer but is not expected to sign an extension. Manchester United were previously hot on the heels of the 29-year-old, with Los Blancos recently entering the race for his signature.

The La Liga giants are in the market for a new world-class No. 9 to replace Karim Benzema. The French striker has cut ties at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and moved to Al Ittihad. Real Madrid are eager to rope in a capable striker to lead their line next season and have set their sights on Kane.

The Red Devils have reportedly ended their quest to sign the Englishman this summer, wary of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s shrewd negotiating skills. Levy is reluctant to sell his prized asset to a fellow Premier League club, which has opened the door for Los Blancos to take advantage.

Brahim Diaz returns to Santiago Bernabeu

Brahim Diaz will be at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Los Blancos have announced the return of Brahim Diaz to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish midfielder spent the last three seasons on loan to AC Milan and has had a strong end to the current season. The Rossoneri, though, won’t be signing him ahead of the new season. The La Liga giants are looking to strengthen their options in midfield this summer and have opted to retain the services of the 23-year-old.

Diaz is tied to the La Liga giants till the summer of 2027 but was heavily linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu. However, he's now set to be drafted into Carlo Ancelotti’s team next season. The La Liga giants are planning to unveil the player next week.

