Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos summer plans revealed, Ancelotti wants Serie A defender at club and more - 2nd June 2021

Real Madrid announced Carlo Ancelotti as the new manager on Tuesday. The appointment will see the Italian take over at Madrid as Zinedine Zidane’s successor. It will be his second stint as Real Madrid boss. The Italian enjoyed a fruitful two years at the Santiago Bernabeu but will want to make some new memories this time.

With the confirmation of Ancelotti as the new manager, Real Madrid can turn their attention to more pressing matters within the squad. Los Blancos are expected to have a busy summer ahead as they plan to bounce back after a disappointing season. The Italian will also be eager to get his hands on silverware again at Real Madrid.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top transfer stories for Real Madrid from 2 June, 2021.

Real Madrid’s summer plans revealed

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid want to offload players this summer and are targeting just one marquee signing, according to Marca. Los Blancos do not have offers for any of the 33 members of their first-team squad. Hence the club want to send Luka Jovic, Brahim Diaz, Take Kubo and Martin Odegaard back out on loan. Players like Dani Ceballos want to leave, but suitors lack the money to pay for the player.

Kylian Mbappe could be the only big-name signing this summer, although the report states that his arrival depends on how much fund Real Madrid can gather from player sales. It also states that Erling Haaland and Mbappe will not move to Santiago Bernabeu in the same summer. Isco could also leave Los Blancos in the next couple of months.

Ancelotti wants Serie A defender at Real Madrid

Kalidou Koulibaly

Ancelotti wants Serie A defender Kalidou Koulibaly at Real Madrid, according to Sport Witness via Corriere dello Sport. The Napoli defender has been on his radar for quite some time and Ancelotti was previously lining up a move to bring him to Goodison Park (while he was the manager at Everton). The Italian has not changed his stance since joining Los Blancos and will now attempt to bring the player to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Senegalese has been linked to Real Madrid before. His transfer, however, depends on the future of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. Only if both players leave Madrid this summer will Los Blancos make a move for Koulibaly.

Real Madrid hints at Spanish defender’s departure

Sergio Ramos

According to AS, Real Madrid might have hinted that Sergio Ramos is leaving the club. Los Blancos recently launched their new kit for the upcoming campaign through a promotional video. Interestingly, the Spaniard is completely missing from the clip, which perhaps indicates that his time at the Santiago Bernabeu is coming to an end.

Sergio Ramos asked his Real Madrid team mates not to take any sort of pay-cuts because that money will be used for Mbappé's wages. [@Radioestadio] 🇪🇸 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) June 2, 2021

The video even shows Marcelo lifting the Champions League trophy instead of the Real Madrid skipper. Various members of the men’s and women’s first team proudly don the white shirt in the video, but there’s no place for Ramos in the reel.

