Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos in talks for Erling Haaland; Karim Benzema wants Santiago Bernabeu return, and more - January 20, 2024

Real Madrid will have to quickly recover from their 4-2 midweek defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey as they face Almeria at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday (January 21).

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are in talks to sign Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, Al-Ittihad hitman Karim Benzema is willing to rejoin the Spanish giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 20, 2024:

Real Madrid in talks for Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland (right) could be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are engaged in talks with Erling Haaland’s camp to facilitate a move this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Norwegian striker has emerged as one of the premier strikers in world football in recent years. Haaland first rose to prominence with Borussia Dortmund, where his efforts earned him a move to Manchester City in the summer of 2022. The 23-year-old enjoyed an exceptional debut season at the Etihad, registering 52 goals and nine assists in 53 outings in their historic treble-winning campaign.

Los Blancos have had their eyes on Haaland for a while and were expected to target the player in the future. However, they have accelerated their plans following the uncertainties over a move for PSG's Kylian Mbappe. The La Liga giants have made the French superstar their priority target for the summer, but the drama surrounding the player has left them frustrated.

Mbappe’s contract with the Parisians expires at the end of this season, but he's yet to make a decision about his future. Real Madrid were in a similar situation in 2022, when they waited for the till until the last moment only to be snubbed for a stay in Paris. The La Liga giants reckon history could repeat itself this year.

Haaland would be the perfect alternate, and the club are buoyed by the fact that his reported €200 million release clause doesn’t apply to suitors outside Premier League.

The player’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, previously admitted that her client could eventually end up at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are working to make that happen this year.

Karim Benzema wants Santiago Bernabeu return

Karim Benzema (left) is eyeing a return to the Santiago Bernabeu

Karim Benzema is willing to return to Real Madrid, according to HITC. The French striker is a Santiago Bernabeu legend, scoring 354 goals and set up 165 in nearly 650 appearances across competitions. Benzema left Los Blancos last summer to join Al-Ittihad but is said to be unsettled in Saudi Arabia.

The 36-year-old is heavily tipped to leave the Middle East this month. Manchester United and Chelsea have been named as possible destinations, while Arsenal are also interested in the player, as per TEAMTALK.

However, it appears that Benzema would prefer to rejoin the La Liga giants if he leaves Al-Ittihad in the near future.

Luka Modric likely to leave this summer

Luka Modric’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu could be coming to an end.

Luka Modric is likely to depart Real Madrid at the end of this season, according to journalist Hugo Cerezo.

The Croatian midfielder has appeared 512 times for the Spanish giants, registering 38 goals and 83 assists. He's one of the club’s most important players in recent history but has had to accept a reduced role this season.

Modric’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu was up in the air last year as well. However, he signed a one-year extension, hoping to continue his regular run in the team.

However, Jude Bellingham’s arrival in the summer has pushed him down the pecking order this season. The 38-year-old has appeared 24 times across competitions for Los Blancos this campaign, starting only 14 times.

Real Madrid would ideally like him to stay but are well stocked in midfield if he wants to leave. There’s interest in Modric's services from the Middle East, while the veteran midfielder could also team up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in the MLS.