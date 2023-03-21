Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not in talks for Harry Kane; club identify Jude Bellingham alternative, and more - March 21, 2023

Real Madrid have dropped 12 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona after 26 games. Manager Carlo Ancelotti suffered a setback in his quest to defend the league title after his team lost 2-1 at Barcelona at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not in talks to sign Harry Kane this summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have reportedly identified an alternative to Jude Bellingham.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 21, 2023:

Real Madrid not in talks for Harry Kane

Harry Kane could be on the move this summer.

Real Madrid are not engaged in talks to sign Harry Kane this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English striker is in the final 18 months of his Tottenham Hotspur contract, and his future is up in the air. Los Blancos are looking for a new No. 9 to compete with Karim Benzema and have been linked with the 29-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Spurs want to tie the player down to a new deal.

"Resolving the Antonio Conte situation and making a decision on the manager’s future is now the top priority for Tottenham. Harry Kane talks may have to wait and will take place in the next months. Tottenham will try to keep him, as we mentioned, but it’s now time to wait for the new coach and more decisions," wrote Romano.

He added:

"Despite rumours, I’m not aware of talks with Real Madrid over Kane. We’re bound to see him linked with a lot of top clubs in the coming weeks and months because he’s a great player, but there’s nothing concrete now, and Tottenham will try to tie him down to a new contract."

Kane has amassed 271 goals and 63 assists in 425 games across competitions for Tottenham.

Los Blancos identify Jude Bellingham alternative

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have identified Bernardo Silva as an alternative to Jude Bellingham, according to ESPN.

The English midfielder is a priority target for Los Blancos ahead of the summer, when he isn't expected to leave Borussia Dortmund. Manchester City are also in the race for the 19-year-old and believe they can wrestle him away to the Etihad.

Although Manchester United and Liverpool also have their eyes on Bellingham, the Etihad or the Santiago Bernabeu appear to be his most likely destination. However, given the intense competition for the Englishman, Real Madrid have identified Silva as a failsafe option. The Portuguese midfielder's contract with City runs till 2025, but he could be allowed to leave for a suitable price.

Los Blancos want to shore up their midfield amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Silva could be an interesting choice for the role, as he has been quite impressive over the years for the Cityzens. The 28-year-old has 52 goals and 56 assists in 290 appearances across competitions for the reigning Premier League champions.

Real Madrid receive Federico Chiesa boost

Federico Chiesa has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their pursuit of Federico Chiesa. According to Calciomercatoweb via The Hard Tackle, Juventus are ready to cash in on the Italian forward this summer. The 25-year-old has been impressive for the Bianconeri since arriving at the club in 2020. Chiesa has appeared 78 times for the Serie A giants across competitions, picking up 20 goals and 18 assists.

His exploits have earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are expected to be on the market this summer for Marco Asensio's replacement. The Spaniard's contract expires at the end of the season, but he hasn't signed an extension yet. Madrid want Chiesa to take his place but could face competition from Barcelona for his signature.

