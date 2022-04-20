Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos in talks to sign Manchester United star; club willing to pay €70 million for Chelsea ace, and more - 20 April 2022

Real Madrid will travel to the El Sadar Stadium on Wednesday to face Osasuna in La Liga. Manager Carlo Ancelotti’s men are atop the league after 32 games, 15 points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are in talks to sign a Manchester United midfielder this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are ready to pay €70 million for a Chelsea full-back.

Real Madrid in talks to sign Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are in talks to sign Paul Pogba this summer, according to Sky Sports. The French midfielder has cut a sorry figure this season at Manchester United, struggling with injuries and lack of form. The 29-year-old’s contract with the Red Devils will run out this summer. Los Blancos are among the clubs hoping to lap him up on a free transfer.

Pogba has blown hot and cold since returning to Old Trafford in 2016. He has shown glimpses of his world-class abilities but has divided opinion due to a lack of consistency. The Frenchman is likely to call time on his association with United this summer. Real Madrid are monitoring his situation with interest and want to take the 29-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti is looking to refresh his midfield this summer. Both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are in the twilight of their careers, so the Italian wants to help ease the pressure on them. Pogba has emerged as a possible replacement, with the Frenchman a long-term target of the La Liga giants. The player’s entourage has already held talks with the club regarding a possible move.

Despite Pogba's struggles at Old Trafford, Los Blancos are convinced the Frenchman could prove to be an astute buy. However, a move could turn out to be a complicated affair for various reasons.

The 29-year-old is likely to command a hefty fee and a signing-on bonus, as he could join on a Bosman move. Meanwhile, he is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus, so prising him away won't be easy

Los Blancos willing to pay €70 million for Reece James

Reece James has been very impressive for Chelsea.

Real Madrid are willing to pay €70 million for Reece James, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The La Liga giants are looking for a new right-back this summer, amid the unconvincing form of Dani Cavajal. James has emerged as a possible option after a string of impressive performances for Chelsea.

Ancelotti is very impressed with James and wants the Englishman to join his roster. Los Blancos are ready to pay €70 million for the 22-year-old this summer, as they believe he could become a mainstay in the position for years to come.

However, the Blues are unlikely to let him leave, as James is a crucial member of Thomas Tuchel’s team. James has contributed six goals and seven assists in 31 appearances this season.

Real Madrid ready to pay €45 million for Caglar Soyuncu

Caglar Soyuncu has been a superb presence at the King Power Stadium.

Real Madrid are willing to pay €45 million for Caglar Soyuncu, according to Turkish Football via Fanatik. The Turkish defender has been a rock-solid presence at the back for Leicester City in recent seasons. Los Blancos believe he could be a vital addition to Ancelotti’s squad at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Italian wants to bring in a new central defender to compete with David Alaba and Eder Militao for a first-team place. Soyuncu fits the bill, and the La Liga giants are willing to match the Foxes’ valuation of the 25-year-old.

He has made 121 appearances for the Foxes, winning the FA Cup and the Super Cup.

