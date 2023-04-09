Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos in touch with Kylian Mbappe; AC Milan want Brahim Diaz stay, and more - April 9, 2023

Real Madrid suffered a 3-2 defeat against Villarreal on Saturday (April 8) at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's team are now all but out of the La Liga title race, with Barcelona 12 points ahead of them with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have been in touch with Kylian Mbappe throughout the season. Elsewhere, AC Milan have confirmed their desire to keep Brahim Diaz at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 9, 2023:

Real Madrid in touch with Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe remains eager to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have been in contact with Kylian Mbappe on multiple occasions this season, according to journalist Mario Cortegana via Madrid Universal.

The French forward was close to joining the La Liga giants last season before opting to extend his stay at Paris Saint-Germain at the eleventh hour. Los Blancos were left frustrated by his decision, and it was previously believed that they had closed the door on the 24-year-old.

However, it now appears that the Spanish club have maintained contact with Mbappe this season, but they're unlikely to move for the player this summer. The 24-year-old’s contract with the Parisians expires in less than 18 months, but he still harbours dreams of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman is reportedly unsettled in Paris and could be available on a Bosman move next summer. Real Madrid appreciate the player and are aware that he could transform the team. However, the La Liga giants will only move for the player if he's available for free.

AC Milan want Brahim Diaz stay

Brahim Diaz has been in good form this season.

AC Milan’s director of football Frederic Massara has confirmed that the Serie A side are planning to keep Brahim Diaz.

The Spanish midfielder is on loan at the San Siro from Real Madrid and has been a regular feature in Stefano Pioli’s side this season. However, his loan deal will come to an end this summer, when he's scheduled to return to the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants could consider the 23-year-old as an option for the upcoming season, with Luka Modric yet to sign a new deal.

However, speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Massara said that the Rossoneri will sit for talks with Los Blancos soon to keep Diaz at the San Siro.

"Brahim Diaz? We will sit down and talk with Real Madrid. We want to keep him; he has done well here. Let’s see if there will be conditions to negotiate with Real Madrid," said Massara.

Diaz has appeared 33 times across competitions for Milan this season, registering six goals and three assists.

Carlo Ancelotti says Los Blancos lacked motivation against Villarreal

Carlo Ancelotti reckons that a draining midweek game against Barcelona was the cause behind the upset loss to Villarreal on Saturday. Real Madrid were taken to task by an efficient Villarreal side, who scored a late winner to mount a comeback win.

After the game, Ancelotti admitted that Los Blancos were not in their element against the Yellow Submarine.

"We didn’t play at the level we can play, but we didn’t deserve to lose because we had many chances. We weren’t balanced, and we struggled to win the ball back. Villarreal also control the ball really well, and they to do things to unbalance you. The lack of balance was the key. I don’t want to criticise any individuals because I think everyone had a lower level than usual today," said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti added that Los Blancos were exhausted after the midweek El Clasico win at Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

"It’s hard to prepare for a match that comes in between two other matches that are much more important. I made a lot of rotations because the Barcelona game took a lot out of us physically and mentally," said Ancelotti.

He added:

"It was hard to be 100 percent motivated because the Barcelona game demanded a lot from us emotionally. That’s normal, even though this defeat hurts us. But, this defeat doesn’t change anything about our motivation for the Champions League. Wednesday’s match will be completely different. It’ll be a different story.”

Real Madrid face Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg on Wednesday (April 12).

