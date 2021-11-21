Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos turn attention to Lyon duo; club ready to sell 4 players in January, and more - 21st November 2021

Real Madrid will look for all three points when they travel to Granada on Sunday. Los Blancos are third in the La Liga table, but will move to first place if they beat Granada.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have turned their attention to the Lyon duo Houssem Aouar and Rayan Cherki. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are ready to offload four players in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 21st November 2021.

Real Madrid turn attention to Houssem Aouar and Rayan Cherki

Real Madrid have turned their attention to Houssem Aouar and Rayan Cherki, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Lyon duo has been quite impressive for the Ligue 1 giants in recent times. Both players have admirers at Los Blancos. The La Liga giants are planning a double deal to bring them to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the current campaign.

Aouar has been a subject of interest at Real Madrid before, with the club's former manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly a huge admirer of the player. The 23-year-old has already racked up close to 200 appearances for Lyon.

Current Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is also a fan of the player, and wants him at the Santiago Bernabeu. With Los Blancos eyeing reinforcements in midfield, the Frenchman could be a stellar option. Aouar's current contract with Lyon expires in the summer of 2023.

Cherki, meanwhile, is one of the most gifted young players in Ligue 1 at the moment. The attacking midfielder has impressed Real Madrid with his ability on the ball. Los Blancos are also enticed by the Frenchman's versatility, as the 18-year-old can operate on either flank with ease.

The La Liga giants are looking for a replacement for Marco Asensio, and Cherki fits the bill.

Los Blancos ready to sell four players in January

Real Madrid are ready to sell four players in January, according to Sports Mole via Marca. They are ready to bid adieu to Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Isco and Marcelo this winter. All four have struggled to break into Carlo Ancelotti's plans this season. The Italian has now reportedly sanctioned their departure.

Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz are also peripheral figures at Real Madrid, and have been linked with moves away from the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Ancelotti is willing to hold on to the two strikers for a while. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are expected to join Los Blancos this summer, so Jovic and Diaz's stay might not last too long.

Real Madrid president still keen on Super League

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has not given up on his Super League dream yet. While almost all of the clubs have backed away from the rebel project, Perez still believes it is possible.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🎙| Florentino Pérez: "The Super League is not just a competition, it's much more. It's trying to change the dynamics of football. It's freedom, it's financial fair play." @marca 🎙| Florentino Pérez: "The Super League is not just a competition, it's much more. It's trying to change the dynamics of football. It's freedom, it's financial fair play." @marca #rmalive

Speaking at the Real Madrid general assembly, the Los Blancos president said that the Super League is needed to keep football alive.

“The Super League isn’t just a tournament – it tries to change the dynamic of football because if we don’t do anything, football will die. We have to remind UEFA who Real Madrid are,” said Perez.

