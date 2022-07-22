Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos turn down chance to sign Inter Milan striker; Lazio negotiating with Marcelo, and more - July 22, 2022

Real Madrid have displayed amazing efficiency in the transfer market so far. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has secured the services of Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have turned down the chance to sign an Inter Milan striker. Elsewhere, Lazio are locked in negotiations to secure the signature of Marcelo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 22, 2022:

Real Madrid turn down chance to sign Edin Dzeko

Edin Dzeko is unlikely to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer

Real Madrid have turned down the opportunity to sign Edin Dzeko this summer, according to journalist Anton Meana via The Hard Tackle.

The Bosnian striker joined the Nerazzurri last summer and registered 17 goals and ten assists from 48 games last season. The 36-year-old has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the new season.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Edin Džeko has been offered to Real Madrid, but the club will NOT make a move due to his age. @ellarguero #rmalive | Edin Džeko has been offered to Real Madrid, but the club will NOT make a move due to his age. @antonmeana 🚨| Edin Džeko has been offered to Real Madrid, but the club will NOT make a move due to his age. @antonmeana @ellarguero #rmalive ❌

Los Blancos have allowed Luka Jovic to leave and could also offload Mariano Diaz in the coming days.

Dzeko has emerged as an option to strengthen Ancelotti’s attack, with the Italian lacking a proper backup to Karim Benzema. The Bosnian was offered to the La Liga giants via intermediaries on a cut price deal. However, the club opted not to pursue the move, owing to the player’s age.

Lazio negotiating with Marcelo

Marcelo is available on a Bosman move this summer

Lazio are engaged in talks to sign Marcelo on a Bosman move, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via AS.

The Brazilian left Real Madrid this summer at the end of his contract last month and is a free agent right now. Lazio are planning to add him to their roster and have already established contact with the player’s agent.





Before they make their official offer the Lazio directors and Sarri are meeting to make sure they want Marcelo.



via Gazzetta Lazio have begun negotiations with Marcelo’s agent over a 3 year contract worth €2.5M a season 🦅Before they make their official offer the Lazio directors and Sarri are meeting to make sure they want Marcelo.via Gazzetta Lazio have begun negotiations with Marcelo’s agent over a 3 year contract worth €2.5M a season 🦅🇧🇷 Before they make their official offer the Lazio directors and Sarri are meeting to make sure they want Marcelo.📰 via Gazzetta https://t.co/pj6VPCpbzz

Marcelo is likely to demand a three-year deal worth €2.5 million per year. As it 's a significant investment for Lazio, they're expected to seek assurances of the player’s fitness before investing in him.

Interestingly, there’s a counter report from Correire dello Sport claiming that the Serie A side have denied interest in the 34-year-old.

Real Betis sporting director gives update on Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer

Real Betis sporting director Antonio Cordon has brushed aside rumors linking Dani Ceballos to the club. The Spanish midfielder has dropped further down the pecking order at Real Madrid following the arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni. The 25-year-old is in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos and could be allowed to leave this summer.

Real Betis have been linked with a move for their former player, but Los Blancos’ €12-15 million asking price is posing a problem. However, speaking recently, Cordon said he had no knowledge of any move for Ceballos.

“I don’t know about the Dani Ceballos conversations nor do I have any information. We have a lot of players on the squad. It doesn’t make sense to bring in new ones. We have to be consistent with the situation and we have to do the things that have to be done,” said Cordon.

However, he kept the door open for Ceballos to eventually return to his old hunting ground.

“We are open to having good players. Bellerín and Ceballos have a Betic soul and we will see which players and what possibilities there are to act accordingly to go for them or not,” said Cordon.

