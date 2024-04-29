Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos turned down Harry Kane move, club eyeing Bernardo Silva, and more - April 29, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing to travel to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, April 30, to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinals first leg. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game following a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos turned down the chance to sign Harry Kane last summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are eager to take Bernardo Silva to the Santiago Bernabeu this year.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 29, 2024.

Real Madrid turned down Harry Kane move last summer

Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich last summer

Real Madrid opted against a move for Harry Kane last summer, according to Relevo. Karim Benzema left the club at the end of last season to move to the Middle East and Carlo Ancelotti wanted Kane to take his place. The Englishman was looking for a fresh challenge and the Italian manager had made him a priority target last summer.

Ancelotti even wanted Kane ahead of his countryman Jude Bellingham, but Los Blancos president Florentino Perez refused to sanction a deal. Perez reportedly wanted Kylian Mbappe ahead of Kane and was willing to wait for the Frenchman. Kane ultimately went on to join Bayern Munich, where he has enjoyed a blistering campaign so far. The 30-year-old has registered 42 goals and 13 assists from 42 games across competitions.

Los Blancos eyeing Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva is wanted at the Santiago Bernabei

Real Madrid are pushing to sign Bernardo Silva this summer, according to Fichajes. The Portuguese midfielder has been an integral part of Manchester City's recent success and his efforts have earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are sweating on the future of Luka Modric, whose contract with the club expires at the end of this season. With the Croatian already in the final phase of his career, the La Liga giants are laying down succession plans for the future.

Bernardo Silva has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job. The 29-year-old reportedly has a €50m release clause in his contract, which makes him quite affordable for Real Madrid. Silva is wanted at Barcelona and he is also eager to move to Camp Nou. However, the Catalans' poor finances make it difficult for them to complete a move. As such, Los Blancos could have a clear run at the Portuguese this summer.

Real Madrid sent Kylian Mbappe warning

Kylian Mbappe is edging closer to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu

Kylian Mbappe's arrival won't transform Real Madrid into an invincible team, according to former Bayern Munich midfielder Stefan Effenberg. The French superstar's contract with Paris Saint-German (PSG) is set to expire at the end of this season and he is apparently a step away from landing in Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos already have one of the strongest squads in the world and it is believed that Mbappe could take them to a higher level.

Speaking to Diario AS, Effenberg admitted that the 25-year-old's arrival at the La Liga giants will mark the beginning of a new era.

“In this case, we will be at the beginning of a new era. But the competition is not sleeping. Bayern, [Manchester] City, and others will always be there. Madrid will be favorites for everything, but the arrival of Mbappé does not make them invincible. When Pep Guardiola arrived at City, everyone thought he was going to win the Champions League every year, and so far he has won one,” said Effenberg.

Mbappe has appeared 44 times across all competitions, scoring 43 goals and setting up 10 more.