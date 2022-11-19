Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos unwilling to pay €150 million for Borussia Dortmund midfielder; Nacho Fernandez wanted in MLS, and more - November 19, 2022

Real Madrid have dropped to second in La Liga, two points behind Barcelona after 14 games, after a run of one win in three games. Carlo Ancelotti's wards have won 12 times in the league and lost just once, to Rayo Vallecano.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are reluctant to pay €150 million for the signature of a Borussia Dortmund midfielder. Elsewhere, Nacho Fernandez is wanted in the MLS.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 19, 2022:

Real Madrid unwilling to pay €150 million for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham could ignite a bidding war next summer.

Real Madrid are averse to paying €150 million for Jude Bellingham, according to SPORT via Madrid Universal.

The English midfielder has become a household name since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020. Clubs around the continent have been monitoring him for a while, and there’s expected to be a rush for his signature next summer. Los Blancos are also among his suitors.

The La Liga giants are laying down succession plans for their midfield. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have served the club well for years but are at the tail end of their career.

Real Madrid want to lay down succession plans to ensure that the quality in the middle of the park remains unaffected. They reckon Bellingham could be the ideal candidate for the job, with the player already showing his prowess with Dortmund.

However, the Bundesliga giants are likely to demand €150 million for the Englishman teenager's signature, which Madrid are reluctant to pay.

Los Blancos are only willing to offer around €100 million for Bellingham. The 19-year-old is tied with Dortmund till 2025, so Dortmund hold the upper hand in any negotiations. Liverpool have previously been named as the favourites for the player’s signature, but Madrid remain in the race for now.

Nacho Fernandez wanted in MLS

Nacho Fernandez (right) has admirers at the MLS.

Nacho Fernandez is wanted by clubs in the MLS, according to AS. However, the Spanish defender wants to extend his stay at Real Madrid.

Nacho rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu and has only played for the La Liga giants. He has been an important member of the squad but is a long way down the pecking order at the moment.

Football España @footballespana_



In Europe, Milan, Roma and Wolves have all been linked. According to @diarioas , a number of different MLS clubs are interested in Nacho Fernandez, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Clubs in the US are eager to take him to the MLS, as they believe the 32-year-old has a lot to offer. Nacho’s Madrid contract expires at the end of the season, and he could easily secure regular game time in the MLS.

However, the Spaniard wants to stay at his boyhood club. He has played 286 times for Los Blancos, scoring 15 goals, and has played 111 for Real Madrid Castilla. The 32-year-old wants to sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu till 2024.

Vinicius Junior pays tribute to Neymar

Vinicius Junior is currently preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Vinicius Junior has lavished praise on Neymar. The 22-year-old has been in the eye of a storm this season due to his on-field behaviour. Vinicius Junior remains key for Real Madrid, but his penchant to provoke opponents has drawn intense criticism.

Speaking to Diario AS, as cited by Madrid Universal, Vinicius said that Neymar takes responsibility for the young players in the Brazil squad.

“I learned a lot from Neymar when he played for Barcelona; he also suffered a lot. Cristiano (Ronaldo), when he played for Real, too. Neymar went through a lot as a young player, having to play at such an early age and with a lot of pressure. So he is the one who is in charge today of making everything easier for the new generation," said Vinicius.

He continued:

"It is a dream because we have grown up idolising him. It is very important what he does as a leader. He knows that by helping us; we can also help him a lot to have a great World Cup."

Vinicius also talked about how Karim Benzema helped him deal with rough treatment from the opposition on the pitch.

"It was Karim (Benzema) who told me to be calm and have peace of mind, because if the rivals persecute you it is because you are relevant, because they are afraid of you. For this reason, when I catch the ball and go forward, I do it with enthusiasm. Yes, they can hurt me. But I’m up for the challenge," said Vinicius.

Vinicius has appeared 20 times for Real Madrid across competitions this season, registering ten goals and setting up five more.

