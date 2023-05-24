Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Andrew Robertson; club eyeing Lucas Beltran, and more - May 24, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (May 24) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Valencia at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson. Elsewhere the La Liga giants are monitoring River Plate striker Lucas Beltran. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 24, 2023.

Real Madrid want Andrew Robertson

Andrew Robertson (right) has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are interested in Andrew Robertson, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The La Liga giants are looking for a new left-back this summer amid Ferland Mendy’s struggles. The French full-back has failed to nail down a place in the starting XI at the Santiago Bernabeu and is likely to be offloaded this year. Los Blancos want Robertson as his replacement.

The Scot has been among the finest left-backs in Europe in the last few seasons. He has been an indispensable part of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, and Real Madrid are impressed by his performances.

Los Blancos want to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season. However, the 27-year-old is tied to the Reds till 2026, so prising him away from Anfield would be tough.

Los Blancos eyeing Lucas Beltran

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Lucas Beltran, according to Tutto Mercato Web via The Hard Tackle. The 22-year-old has caught the eye with River Plate this season, scoring eight goals and setting up one more in 20 games. His efforts have turned heads at clubs around Europe.

Los Blancos are also on the list of his admirers and want to move for him this summer. The La Liga giants are looking to add cover for Karim Benzema The Frenchman has been in form for Real Madrid recently, but his fitness remains a concern. There’s also lack of backup for the 35-year-old, which the club want to address.

With Mariano Diaz likely to leave this summer, a new striker is the need of the hour. Los Blancos have set their sights on Beltran but face competition from AC Milan and Atletico Madrid for his services. The 22-year-old has a €25 million release clause in his contract, which could also make him a great value for money.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Vinicius Junior incident

Vinicius has received support from around the globe.

Carlo Ancelotti reckons Vinicius Junior is not at blame for the continuous abuse he has received from opposition fans this season.

The Brazilian was in the eye of the storm during Real Madrid’s league game at Valencia, where he was subject to racial abuse from home fans. The 22-year-old has received such hate from opposition fans all season, and things boiled over at the Mestalla.

Speaking to the press, as cited by AS, Ancelotti called on the authorities to put an end to racism in Spain immediately.

“He has been a victim; he is a victim of what is happening. Sometimes he is blamed: ‘he provokes people’, ‘his attitude’ ... no. Let’s be clear: he is the victim in all of this. Just like the fans who behave impeccably. And by the way, when I talk about Mestalla, I’m not referring to 46,000 people, but to a small group that behaved very badly,” said Ancelotti.

He continued:

“Just like in Mallorca, Valladolid. ...it’s a habit. Beyond racism, it seems as if it’s become normal to insult people inside stadiums. I think what Xavi said was spot-on: Why do we normalise insults in football? They told me that they didn’t call him a ‘monkey’ but instead said he was ‘stupid’.”

He added:

“So what? Does that make it OK? It’s equally intolerable. It has to stop. Some who sit behind the dugout call you a ‘son of a bitch,’ a ‘faggot,’ they tell you they want your mother to die. Why? This is a great opportunity to put an end to it. Spain is not racist, but there is racism in Spain. And it has to change.”

Vinicius received a red card in the final minutes of the game against Valencia, but it has since been overturned.

