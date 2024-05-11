Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Andriy Lunin stay, veteran duo set for showdown talks, and more - May 11, 2024

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations for their travel to Los Carmenes on Saturday, May 11, to face Granada in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's men have already won the league this season, and the Italian manager could make multiple changes to his starting XI for the game.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are determined to keep Andriy Lunin at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are set for showdown talks with the club ahead of the summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 11, 2024.

Real Madrid want Andriy Lunin stay

Andriy Lunin

Real Madrid are hoping to keep Andriy Lunin at the club for a while, according to journalist Jorge C Picon.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper has been worth his weight in gold this season, helping the La Liga giants deal with the prolonged absence of Thibaut Courtois. The 25-year-old has registered 12 clean sheets in 30 outings so far, playing a key role in Los Blancos' La Liga triumph and march to the Champions League finals.

Real Madrid apparently feel indebted to the player and want to reward him with a lengthy deal. Lunin's contract with the club expires in 2025, and speculation is rife regarding his next move.

There's great interest in his services, especially from the Premier League, with Manchester United reportedly eager to take him to England. However, Los Blancos will not consider their star man's departure and want to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until the end of this decade.

Veteran duo set for showdown talks

Toni Kroos

Real Madrid will make a decision on Toni Kroos and Luka Modric's future at the end of this season, according to MARCA. Both players are in the final months of their contracts with the club and haven't agreed to new deals yet.

Kroos has been a regular starter for Los Blancos this season, registering one goal and eight assists from 44 outings across competitions. However, Modric has struggled for chances and is no longer a first choice for the La Liga giants. The Croatian has registered 42 appearances in all competitions, but half of them have been off the bench.

The 38-year-old is understandably frustrated by the situation and is heavily linked with an exit this summer. The general belief at Real Madrid is that Kroos will sign a new deal, while Modric will be on his way.

However, the report adds that a final decision is pending. Both players are set to meet club president Florentino Perez soon to discuss their futures.

Carlo Ancelotti backs Vinicius Junior for Ballon d'Or

Vinicius Junior

Carlo Ancelotti believes that Vinicius Junior can win the Ballon d'Or this year.

The Brazilian forward has been in exquisite form for Real Madrid this season, registering 21 goals and 11 assists from 36 outings across competitions. He has already helped the club win La Liga and the Spanish Supercup, as well as reach the Champions League final.

Speaking to the press, Ancelotti insisted that a strong end to the season can help the 23-year-old win his first Ballon d'Or.

"It’s not giving itself away today. He’s doing well, he’s got the final and the Copa America. He’s close to winning it and if he finishes well he can win it. He is among the best. It depends on the moments and this is Vinicius’ moment. He helped us to be in the final and win the league. I don’t want to forget the others. It’s Real Madrid’s moment, until June 1, then you don’t know, it could be Dortmund’s,” said Ancelotti.

He continued:

"When I arrived I had only seen him on TV. He seemed to me to be a player with spectacular talent. He has put a lot of things around this talent. More runs, more goalscoring efficiency. Thanks to a lot of hard work in training. He is a professional who deserves what he is achieving.”

Vinicius could face competition from Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe for the coveted award this year.