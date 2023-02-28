Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Christian Pulisic; Erik ten Hag role in Casemiro exit outlined, and more - February 28, 2023

Real Madrid face Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday (March 2). Carlo Ancelotti's team could look to avenge their 3-1 defeat in the Spanish Supercup final against their arch-rivals earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Christian Pulisic. Elsewhere, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has outlined Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's role in Casemiro's exit from the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 28, 2023:

Real Madrid want Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic (left) has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Christian Pulisic, according to The Daily Mail via Marca.

The American forward has been a peripheral figure at Chelsea this season and has dropped down the pecking order. The 24-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at the Blues and is now surplus to requirements.

His recent struggles, though, have not deterred Los Blancos, who want to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

With Marco Asensio staring at an uncertain future, and Eden Hazard likely to leave, Pulisic has emerged as an option for the La Liga giants to mull. The player's contract expires in 2024, so he could be available on a cut-price deal this summer.

Erik ten Hag role in Casemiro exit outlined

Casemiro has quickly become an Old Trafford favourite.

Erik ten Hag played a huge role in convincing Casemiro to leave Real Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian left Los Blancos last summer to join Manchester United. The 31-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant season so far, helping the Red Devils win the EFL Cup on Sunday (February 26).

The La Liga giants might already be missing him this season. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Casemiro wasn't initially available last summer.

"What a season Casemiro is having! Despite the pursuit of Frenkie de Jong and Adrien Rabiot earlier in the summer, Casemiro has always been on the list for Manchester United, but he wasn’t available in June or July,” wrote Romano.

He added that Real Madrid were reluctant to let him go, but Casemiro forced a move after being convinced by Manchester United.

“When the situation changed in August, Manchester United decided to proceed, and Erik ten Hag was crucial, as he spoke directly to the player. It was a difficult signing but an excellent one," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“There was nothing concrete with other clubs, despite links with Chelsea. Real Madrid wanted to keep the player, but when Manchester United called, Casemiro decided to accept and force his exit from him. He was not close to joining anyone else."

Casemiro has appeared 33 times across competitions this season for the Red Devils, registering five goals and as many assists.

Alvaro Fernandez outlines reason for snubbing Los Blancos

Alvaro Fernandez has said that an incredible proposal from Manchester United convinced him to leave Real Madrid in 2020. The Spanish left-back is on a season-long loan at Preston North End, joining the Championship side last summer.

Speaking to AS, as cited by Sport Witness, the 19-year-old said that he's happy after securing regular first-team action this season.

“I have more than 1800 minutes and 29 games, so yes, very good. It’s what I wanted. There is a good relationship between clubs,” said Fernandez.

He added:

“I had good options for the Championship and some other league, but they recommended me to come here. Some came from Spain, but Manchester United remained firm. There were purchase options, and they were not willing.”

Fernandez added that he left Los Blancos in 2020, as United's offer was too good to turn down.

"What I wanted was to grow in football, and United came with an incredible proposal. Thank God now, I’m on loan in the second division, with a first-team record. Start now with the subsidiary; something soon. I wanted to play with adults, and at 19 years old, I am already playing in the second (division) in England,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez could be an option for Ten Hag next season if he continues to impress on loan.

