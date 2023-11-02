Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Goncalo Inacio, club not in talks for Kylian Mbappe, and more - November 2, 2023

Real Madrid next face Rayo Vallecano at home in La Liga on Sunday (November 5). Carlo Ancelotti's team are leading the league after 11 games, with nine wins to their name.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Goncalo Inacio. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are not in talks to sign Kylian Mbappe yet.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from November 2, 2023.

Real Madrid want Goncalo Inacio

Real Madrid are planning to sign Goncalo Inacio in January, according to AS. The La Liga giants have suffered this season due to Eder Militao's ACL injury. The Brazilian's absence has highlighted the need for a new central defender at the club, with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Nacho all on the wrong side of 30.

Inacio has emerged as an option, thanks to his stellar form with Sporting. The 22-year-old is a long-term target for Los Blancos and they are planning to sign him at the turn of the year.

Inacio has a €60m release clause, which makes him an affordable option for Real Madrid. However, they will face competition from Liverpool and Manchester United for the player's services.

Los Blancos not in talks for Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are not engaged in talks regarding a move for Kylian Mbappe, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The French forward recently sent the rumor mill on overdrive with a wink in response to a question regarding a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The 24-year-old is a long-term target for the club and is expected to join them as a free agent next summer.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano stated that there's no decision made on Mbappe's future yet.

"Kylian Mbappe attracted some attention with his reaction to being asked about moving to Real Madrid next summer, but I’m afraid I still have nothing at all to report at this point," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I don’t expect any big movement now in this moment of the year. Mbappe is focused on PSG and Real Madrid are happy with their current situation, then in 2024 it will become clear what he wants to do with PSG on the contract situation… and at that point, with Real Madrid too. We’ll have to wait and see, but there’s nothing happening now, despite stories."

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remain keen to tie the player down to a new deal.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Rodrygo Goes renewal plan

Rodrygo Goes is all set to sign an extension at Santiago Bernabeu

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Rodrygo Goes will commit his future to Real Madrid on Thursday. The Brazilian forward is one of the rising talents in world football and remains a key figure for Carlo Ancelotti.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano noted that there was interest in the 22-year-old, but added that there was nothing concrete on the table from his suitors.

"Real Madrid are on fire with their contract extensions – a new deal has finally been officially confirmed for Vinicius Junior, and I can also say that Rodrygo Goes will sign a new deal at the Bernabeu. Rodrygo will put pen to paper on his new contract this Thursday, signing a contract until 2028 with an improves salary. Like Vinicius, his release clause will be €1bn. The agreement is there, and it will be done on Thursday," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Of course, interest is always there for these kind of top players but there has never been a concrete negotiation with any other clubs over Rodrygo – this is because Rodrygo is 100% focused on Real Madrid, he loves the club and they trust him for present and future. So it was never concrete.”

Romano also stated that Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Eder Militao are the three players next in line for renewal.

“Next for Real Madrid will be new deals for Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Eder Militao – the plan is very clear, they want to keep all their best players with long-term contracts. It’s just a matter of time before we have more important announcements to follow Vinicius’ new deal being made official," wrote Romano.

The La Liga giants are building a team for the future, with the focus now on world-class young talents.