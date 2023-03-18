Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Harry Kane; club planning improved deal for Eduardo Camavinga, and more - March 18, 2023

Real Madrid face Barcelona on Sunday (March 19) in La Liga, in the year's third El Clasico. Carlo Ancelotti's men have lost to their bitter rivals in their two previous meetings this season, in the Supercopa de Espana final and the Copa del Rey semifinals first leg.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Harry Kane. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are planning to hand Eduardo Camavinga an improved deal. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 18, 2023:

Real Madrid want Harry Kane

Harry Kane has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are considering a move for Harry Kane this summer, according to The Daily Mail via TBR Football.

The English striker is reportedly frustrated at Tottenham Hotspur and wants to leave to win silverware. His contract with Spurs expires next summer, but he's reluctant to sign a new deal. Los Blancos have been quite attentive to his situation as they seek a replacement for Karim Benzema.

The French forward has been outstanding for the La Liga giants over the years but has shown signs of regression recently. Moreover, he has been troubled by injuries this season, having missed 13 games due to various knocks. With no able backup in the ranks, Real Madrid have struggled in his absence.

Kane's arrival could ease Los Blancos’ dependence on the Frenchman and also provide them with an adept No. 9. The Englishman has 270 goals and 63 assists in 424 games across competitions for Spurs. The 29-year-old could be tempted by a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, as joining the La Liga giants would almost certainly guarantee him trophies.

Los Blancos planning improved deal for Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga (left) has been a first-team regular under Carlo Ancelotti this year.

Real Madrid to offer Eduardo Camavinga an improved deal, according to journalist Jorge C Picon via Madrid Universal.

The French midfielder has gone from strength to strength since the turn of the year and has become a first-team regular for Los Blancos. The La Liga giants are pleased with his efforts and believe he deserves an improved contract. The 20-year-old has appeared 41 times across competitions this season, registering an assist.

The 20-year-old is among the lowest earners at the club, so Real Madrid are ready to change that. The club want to offer him a contract that his performances deserve, even though he's tied to the club till 2027. Los Blancos are looking to increase the duration of his contract to ward off interest from potential suitors. They are also looking to his release clause from €700 million to €1 billion.

Rodrygo Goes opens up on Carlo Ancelotti

Rodrygo Goes has been in and out of the team this season.

Rodrygo Goes has said that Carlo Ancelotti has asked him to be patient at Real Madrid.

The Brazilian forward shot to prominence last season by scoring a brace against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. He has failed to nail down a regular place in Los Blancos' starting XI this campaign but has chipped in with important goals.

Speaking to Club del Deportista as cited by Marca, though, Rodrygo spoke highly of Ancelotti.

"I always want to play, and I tell the coach that I have to play, but he tells me to be calm. I respect (Carlo Ancelotti) because we have very good players, but I'm there, and when I'm on the pitch, I help my team. I want to be a starter," said Rodrygo.

He added:

"Ancelotti is a person with whom I have a very good relationship. He is a great coach, and he always helps me a lot."

Rodrygo went on to say that he prefers to operate in the No. 10 position.

"The truth is that I can play in any position in attack, although, if I had to choose, then I would say my preferred role is that No.10 playmaker one," said Rodrygo.

The 22-year-old joined Real Madrid from Santos in 2019 and has appeared 147 times across competitions, registering 28 goals and 29 assists.

