Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Jonathan Davies; Ferland Mendy wants to stay, and more - July 4, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to improve their squad after a less than impressive 2022-23 season. Carlo Ancelotti's wards finished second in the league, behind Barcelona, and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by champions Manchester City in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on Lille striker Jonathan Davies. Elsewhere, left-back Ferland Mendy has decided not to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 4, 2023:

Real Madrid want Jonathan Davies

Real Madrid have turned their attention to Jonathan Davies, according to Mundo Deportivo via Madrid Universal.

The La Liga giants are in the market for a new No. 9 this summer following Karim Benzema's departure to Al Ittihad. Los Blancos have already identified Kylian Mbappe as the ideal replacement for the 35-year-old. The club are planning a Bosman move for Mbappe next year but could also target him if he is available this summer.

However, should the 24-year-old opt not to leave Paris Saint-Germain this year, Real Madrid are likely to target another No. 9. Davies has emerged as an option after his fabulous run with Lille.

The 23-year-old finished with 26 goals and four assists in 40 appearances across competitions last season. However, Los Blancos will have to ward off competition from Napoli for the Canadian's services.

Ferland Mendy wants to stay

Ferland Mendy is linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu

Ferland Mendy has decided to stay at Real Madrid beyond the summer, according to Sport.

The La Liga giants are planning to offload the Frenchman this summer after another indifferent season at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos have brought in Fran Garcia last month, and the Spaniard is expected to be the first choice for the left-back position next season.

Real Madrid were hoping to cash in on Mendy to raise funds this year, and it was previously believed that the Frenchman is also willing to leave. PSG have been linked with the player, who also has generated interest from Saudi Arabia. However, the Frenchman is not planning to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Jude Bellingham eager to make history with Los Blancos

Jude Bellingham arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Jude Bellingham has said that he has arrived at Real Madrid to win titles. The English midfielder joined the La Liga giants in a blockbuster move from Borussia Dortmund last month. The 20-year-old is highly rated in the European circuit and was also wanted by Liverpool, among others, this summer.

Bellingham is likely to be key to succession plans for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, both of whom are in the final phase of their career. The 20-year-old told Sky Sports that Los Blancos is the right place for him.

"Move to Real Madrid? Firstly, the motivation behind this transfer, I want to be in a club that will be a contender for titles, and I want to try to help the team, and the club be as great as they have been all this time," said Bellingham.

He continued:

"This is my chance to be part of the club’s history, and that will come soon, because I know the club wants to win, and I want to win, so I hope it happens.

"The club is big, and it’s a fantasy when you think about it; but when you add to it, the project they have, it was really important for me to take this step because it’s just the right place for me."

Bellingham appeared 42 times across competitions for BvB last season, registering 14 goals and seven assists.

