Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Julian Alvarez; Tottenham eyeing Marco Asensio, and more - February 20, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday (February 21) in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The La Liga giants are arriving in good form, winning their last four games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Julian Alvarez. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Marco Asensio. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 20, 2023:

Real Madrid want Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Julian Alvarez, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Argentinean striker joined Manchester City last year but became a household name at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 23-year-old played a prominent role as La Albiceleste lifted the Holy Grail of football in December.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Manchester City do not want to lose forward Julian Alvarez at any cost and are preparing a new deal with increased salary. #MCFC Manchester City do not want to lose forward Julian Alvarez at any cost and are preparing a new deal with increased salary. 🚨 Manchester City do not want to lose forward Julian Alvarez at any cost and are preparing a new deal with increased salary. 🇦🇷 🔵#MCFC https://t.co/fVzGOBgvfV

Los Blancos are impressed with the player’s steady rise and are now plotting to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

With Karim Benzema expected to hang up his boots soon, manager Carlo Ancelotti is eager to bring in a replacement. The Italian has struggled this season due to the lack of cover for the mercurial Benzema. Alvarez’s arrival would tick a lot of boxes.

However, prising him away from the Etihad would be no walk in the park. The Argentinean is highly regarded at City, who are planning to tie him down to a new deal. Real Madrid also face competition from bitter rivals Barcelona for the player’s signature. The 23-year-old has registered nine goals and two assists in 29 games across competitions for the Cityzens this season.

Tottenham eyeing Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Marco Asensio, according to Football Insider. The Spaniard could be available on a Bosman move this summer, with his contract with Real Madrid set to run out in a few months.

Los Blancos are yet to tie him down to a new deal. The 27-year-old has been in and out of Ancelotti’s team this season.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 11 G/A in 1075 minutes for Marco Asensio this season. 11 G/A in 1075 minutes for Marco Asensio this season. 🇪🇸 https://t.co/7RtbUZ6uVO

Asensio is no longer guaranteed a regular place in the starting XI at the Santiago Bernabeu and could leave in search of regular football.

Despite his recent struggles, the Spaniard is not short of options, and Spurs have now joined the party. The 27-year-old has appeared 29 times across competitions this season for the La Liga giants, garnering six goals and five assists.

Raul hints that Alvaro Rodriguez could be in squad for Liverpool game

Real Madrid's Castilla coach Raul has said that there’s a chance that Alvaro Rodriguez could travel with the senior team to Anfield.

The Uruguayan teenager recently broke into the Real Madrid first team and picked up an assist against Osasuna. He's highly rated at the Santiago Bernabeu and has made the most of his chances so far.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



Born in 2004, he’s with Real Madrid first team now. “We’ve a lot of faith in him”, Carlo Ancelotti confirms. Álvaro Rodriguez, one to watch for Real Madrid as he had an assist on La Liga debut vs OsasunaBorn in 2004, he’s with Real Madrid first team now. “We’ve a lot of faith in him”, Carlo Ancelotti confirms. Álvaro Rodriguez, one to watch for Real Madrid as he had an assist on La Liga debut vs Osasuna ⭐️🇺🇾 #RealMadridBorn in 2004, he’s with Real Madrid first team now. “We’ve a lot of faith in him”, Carlo Ancelotti confirms. https://t.co/hZY5OVmYEg

Rodriguez only featured for an hour on Sunday for the youth team against Linares. Speaking to AS, as cited by Football Espana, Raul said that Ancelotti is regularly updated about the Uruguayan.

“We agreed that Alvaro would only play 60 minutes because he has a chance of going to Anfield. We will see what Alvaro’s next steps are; they depend on many circumstances; they (Ancelotti and his staff) have all the information; our mission is to take care of them and assist them at every step,” said Raul.

Rodriguez could be molded into a future replacement for Benzema.

