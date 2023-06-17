Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Karim Adeyemi; Joao Cancelo dreams of Santiago Bernabeu move, and more - June 17, 2023

Real Madrid are working to upgrade their squad after their disappointing runs in La Liga and UEFA Champions League in the recently concluded season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has added Jude Bellingham to his roster but remains keen for more reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are eyeing Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi as a possible replacement for Karim Benzema. Elsewhere, Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 17, 2023:

Real Madrid want Karim Adeyemi

Karim Adeyemi is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have identified Karim Adeyemi as a possible replacement for Karim Benzema, according to Bild via AS.

The German prodigy has exploded into the scene with Borussia Dortmund recently. His efforts have earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are in a hurry to sign Benzema's successor this summer.

The French striker ended his lengthy stay with the La Liga giants this month, turning down a renewal proposal to move to Saudi Arabia on a blockbuster deal. His departure leave a huge void in Ancelotti's attack.

The Italian saw his team struggle whenever Benzema was sidelined in the recently concluded season. Despite his injury woes, the 35-year-old registered 31 goals and six assists in 43 appearances across competitions.

Real Madrid have to find an able replacement to fill the gap ahead of the new season. The La Liga giants have their eyes on Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, but prising him away this summer could be a costly affair. Harry Kane is also on their wishlist, but Tottenham Hotspur are known to be traditionally shrewd negotiators.

Hence, Adeyemi has emerged as a possible alternative. The 21-year-old is highly rated in the European circuit, so Los Blancos want him at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, BvB are reluctant to sell after losing Bellingham this year. They could be convinced to let the German youngster leave for €80 million, though.

Joao Cancelo dreams of Santiago Bernabeu move

Joao Cancelo is likely to leave Manchester City this summer.

Joaoa Cancelo wants to join Real Madrid, according to Abendzeitung via Barca Universal.

The Portuguese right-back spent the second half of the recently concluded season on loan at Bayern Munich. The Bavarians, though, are unlikely to make his stay permanent, so the player will return to Manchester City this summer. However, he's not part of Pep Guardiola's plans for the upcoming season and will likely be offloaded.

Barcelona are keen on securing the player on loan. City want €70 million for the 29-year-old, so a permanent move is off limits for the Blaugrana. However, Cancelo dreams of playing for Los Blancos. Real Madrid could be interested in a replacement for Dani Carvajal, whose recent performances haven't been up to the mark.

Los Blancos have considered Cancelo as an option before. His ability to operate on both flanks could also make him an enticing option for Ancelotti.

Dani Ceballos set to stay

Dani Ceballos is set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Dani Ceballos has decided to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to AS.

The Spanish midfielder's contract with Real Madrid runs out at the end of the month. The 26-year-old has been in and out of the starting XI recently. He registered 46 appearances across competitions in the recently concluded campaign, scoring one goal and setting up nine.

The player was previously considering his future amid intense competition for places in Los Blancos' midfield. Things are likely to spice up following the arrival of Bellingham this month. It was believed that Ceballos could look to move on in search of regular game time.

However, it now appears that the Spaniard is willing to fight for his place with the La Liga giants. Real Madrid are also keen to keep Ceballos at the Santiago Bernabeu following his impressive performances earlier this year. The 26-year-old will reportedly sign a new three-year deal with Los Blancos.

