Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham; Aston Villa eyeing Marco Asensio, and more - May 11, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (May 13) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are coming off a 1-1 draw against Manchester City in midweek in the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are planning a double swoop for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer. Elsewhere, Aston Villa are interested in Madrid striker Marco Asensio.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 11, 2023:

Real Madrid want Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham this summer

Kylian Mbappe has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in bringing both Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to The Telegraph via AS.

Bellingham is reportedly a step away from joining the La Liga giants at the end of the season. The 19-year-old English midfielder has been a revelation for Borussia Dortmund since arriving at the Signal Iduna Park in 2020. His performances have earned him admirers at clubs across Europe, but Los Blancos remain the favourites to secure his services this summer.

Real Madrid want to rope in Bellingham as a part of their succession plans for their ageing midfield maestros Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. However, the Englishman is not the only high profile target on their wishlist this year, with the club also eyeing Mbappe. The French forward is a long-term target for the La Liga giants and was very close to joining them last summer.

The 24-year-old, though, performed a U-turn at the eleventh hour to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain instead. While Los Blancos were frustrated at the turn of events, they remain interested in the French forward. Mbappe is a generational talent who fits the mould of superstars generally desired at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman’s contract runs out next summer, and recent reports have suggested that he's unsettled at the Parc des Princes. Real Madrid are planning to test the waters with a bid this summer, and the Parisians could be forced to sell him to prevent losing him for free next year.

Los Blancos are planning to rope in both Mbappe and Bellingham to kickstart a new ‘Galactico era’.

Aston Villa eyeing Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio is wanted at Villa Park.

Aston Villa are interested in Marco Asensio, according to The Athletic via AS. The Spaniard is in the final months of his contract with Real Madrid but hasn’t signed a new deal yet.

The Villans are looking to prise him away to the Villa Park this summer. The Premier League side have fared well under Unai Emery this season and are hoping to rope in Asensio to add more quality to their ranks.

However, the Spaniard would prefer to continue his association with Los Blancos. The 27-year-old has appeared 46 times across competitions this season for the La Liga giants, registering eight goals and six assists.

There’s also interest in his signature from other Premier League clubs and from Serie A. As such, Asensio won’t be short of options if he isn’t offered a contract of his choice at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Los Blancos were Erling Haaland’s third choice last summer

Erling Haaland has been in red-hot form this season.

Real Madrid were Erling Haaland’s third choice last summer, according to The Times via Marca.

The Norwegian forward joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund last summer and has lit up the Premier League. The 22-year-old has a staggering 51 goals and eight assists in 47 games across competitions for the Cityzens.

Los Blancos remain keen to secure the services of Haaland as a possible successor to Karim Benzema. They were also in the race for his services last summer, along with City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

The Norwegian reportedly used a points based system to make a decision on his future. He rated clubs from zero to ten based on various parameters, including need for a striker, competitiveness and stadium capacity.

In the category of need for a striker, City scored a perfect ten, while the La Liga giants received five only because of the presence of Benzema. Haaland’s final decision saw Real Madrid finish behind City and Bayern Munich in the striker’s preferred destination.

