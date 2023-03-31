Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Mohamed Salah; club won't enter bidding war for Jude Bellingham, and more - March 31, 2023

Real Madrid will resume their season after the international break by hosting Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (April 2) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second in the league after 26 games, 12 points behind runaway leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Mohamed Salah. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants will not enter a bidding war for Jude Bellingham. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 31, 2023.

Real Madrid want Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Mohamed Salah, according to Defensa Central via Caught Offside. The La Liga giants are looking to bolster their attack this summer and have their eyes on Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. However, both players have a long list of suitors, so prising them away won't be an easy task.

Los Blancos have turned their attention to Salah, as a result. The Egyptian has endured a subdued season with Liverpool but has still registered 22 goals and 11 assists in 39 games. He could be a perfect fit for the right forward role at the Santiago Bernabeu, which has been a problematic position for a while.

A front three of Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema and Salah could reap apart defences in Europe, which explains the club's interest in the 30-year-old. However, Salah's contract with the Reds runs till 2025, and he earns £350,000 per week, so any move is likely to cost a fortune.

Los Blancos won't enter bidding war for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have no intention of getting involved in a transfer battle for Jude Bellingham, according to AS.

The English midfielder is a target for Los Blancos this summer but is valued at more than €120 by Borussia Dortmund. Apart from the La Liga giants, Liverpool and Manchester City are among the clubs in the race for the 19-year-old.

However, Real Madrid are adamant that they will not pay over the odds for Bellingham, as they will also have to invest a considerable amount of money in a new striker. The club are hoping that their illustrious history and current status would appeal to the player. Los Blancos have already informed the Englishman that they will only enter talks if he prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

If Bellingham agrees, the La Liga giants are confident of striking a deal with Dortmund. The two clubs share an excellent relationship and have exchanged players in recent years.

Nuno Tavares good enough for Real Madrid, says Igor Tudor

Nuno Tavares has blown hot and cold this season.

Marseille manager Igor Tudor reckons Nuno Tavares can play for Real Madrid. The Arsenal right-back enjoyed an explosive start to his loan tenure with the Ligue 1 giants this season but has been a bit subdued recently. The Portuguese is set to return to the Emirates this summer but is unlikely to stay with the Gunners.

Speaking recently, Tudor spoke highly of Tavares and tipped him to get even better.

"He’s a boy who is still young. He played two days ago with Portugal U21; he has high-level physical qualities; he has an extraordinary explosiveness. He could play at Real Madrid, Barca or Manchester City. There are other things he needs to improve. He must progress; we often talk. There is always room for improvement; we are here to help him," said Tudor.

He continued:

"He is shown concrete things to improve. He scored 5, 6 goals. I don’t know anymore. It has always been important to us even if it has not had continuity. He always participates; he is an important player for us. As I always say, we hope he will help us in the last ten matches. He is a player who, when he is in shape, can change things. He can make a difference.”

Los Blancos are expected to look for Dani Carvajal's replacement soon. It remains to be seen if Tavares would appeal to the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy.

