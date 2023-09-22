Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Rafael Leao, Liverpool eyeing Rodrygo Goes, and more - September 22, 2023

The Real Madrid bandwagon has shown no signs of slowing down this season. Carlo Ancelotti’s team have won all six games so far in the league and the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Rafael Leao. Elsewhere, Liverpool have set their sights on Rodrygo Goes.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from September 22, 2023.

Real Madrid want Rafael Leao

Real Madrid are interested in Rafael Leao, according to Fichajes. The Portuguese international has caught the eye with AC Milan in recent seasons and his efforts have impressed the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy. The La Liga giants opted not to sign a proven replacement for Karim Benzema this summer. Los Blancos have set their sights on Kylian Mbappe, who will be a free agent next summer, but there remains a degree of uncertainty to the move. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are likely to move mountains to tie the 24-year-old down to a new deal.

Real Madrid are keeping their options open as a result and have found their man in Leao. The Portuguese has all the qualities to be a hit at the Santiago Bernabeu and Los Blancos could move for him in the summer of 2024. However, securing his services will be no easy task as his contract with Rossoneri runs until 2028, and he is valued at €150m. The La Liga giants will also face competition from Liverpool for his signature.

Liverpool eyeing Rodrygo Goes

Liverpool have identified Rodrygo Goes as the ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Egyptian forward was subject to an intense pursuit from Saudi Arabia this summer. Although he remained at Anfield, the player is expected to make the move to the Middle East in 2024.

The Reds are already laying down succession plans for the 31-year-old and have zeroed in on Rodrygo as the ideal candidate. The Brazilian has developed in leaps and bounds with Real Madrid in recent seasons and he is now wanted at Anfield. However, Los Blancos consider the 22-year-old an integral part of their plans and are unlikely to entertain any offers for their prized asset.

Jude Bellingham pleased with his start with Los Blancos

Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu

Jude Bellingham is happy with his explosive start to life with Real Madrid. The English midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund in a big money move this summer and has settled in very well. The 20-year-old has immediately established himself as a first team regular, registering six goals and one assist from his first six games.

Speaking to the club’s media after the midweek’s win, Bellingham pointed out that winning is the most important objective for Los Blancos.

“I am very happy. Every day I am very grateful to be here. I come with a smile on my face, happy to learn from my teammates and to keep winning. Winning is the most important objective here. I didn't expect a start like this. I was confident in doing things well and, so far, it's going very well. I've got my feet firmly on the ground and I'm calm. I hope it continues like this,” said Bellingham.

The Englishman went on to assess the game, insisting he was lucky to score the winner.

"It was a good win. It was a tough match, they were very well-organised at the back. It was frustrating at times, but we knew we had to keep insisting and try to find those gaps. We missed a lot of chances, but in the end, I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time to score,” said Bellingham.

He continued:

“It's (winning) the most important thing. At the beginning of the season, we would have signed it. We have to maintain this level and carry this rhythm into the next game. We all have to continue with this level of play because we have a lot of games ahead of us.”

Bellingham blockbuster arrival has affected Luka Modric and Toni Kroos’ game time with the La Liga giants.