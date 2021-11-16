Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want to renew Luka Modric contract; club preparing cut-price offer for Manchester United star, and more - 16th November 2021

Real Madrid have won eight of their 12 games in La Liga this season. Los Blancos are currently second in the league table, but have played one less game than leaders Real Sociedad.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are planning to renew Luka Modric's contract. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are preparing a cut-price offer for a Dutch midfielder who plays for Manchester United.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 16th November 2021.

Real Madrid want to renew Luka Modric's contract

Real Madrid are planning to extend Luka Modric's contract.

Real Madrid are planning to extend Luka Modric's contract, Marca reports. The Croatian has shown no dip in performance levels despite turning 36 this September. Modric remains a vital cog in midfield for Los Blancos, and is a key part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Croatian joined Real Madrid in 2012, and has been integral to their success over the last decade. Modric has appeared 402 times for Los Blancos, scoring 28 goals. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, with his current deal set to expire next summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



The contract will be discussed internally in the next weeks/months. Real Madrid plan is to extend Luka Modric contract for one more season, as reported by @Marca today. Nothing has been agreed/signed yet - but the intention of Real Madrid board is confirmed. ⚪️⭐️ #Real The contract will be discussed internally in the next weeks/months. #Modric Real Madrid plan is to extend Luka Modric contract for one more season, as reported by @Marca today. Nothing has been agreed/signed yet - but the intention of Real Madrid board is confirmed. ⚪️⭐️ #RealThe contract will be discussed internally in the next weeks/months. #Modric https://t.co/qcnm7DvaWw

However, Real Madrid are aware Modric's recent performances warrant an extension. The Croatian remains a key figure at the club, and Los Blancos now want him to be around until 2023.

Modric recently helped his nation secure qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, proving he has the ability to perform at the highest level. The player wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, too, and is expected to put pen to paper on a new deal soon.

Los Blancos preparing cut-price offer for Donny van de Beek

Real Madrid are preparing a cut-price offer for Donny van de Beek.

Real Madrid are preparing a cut-price offer for Donny van de Beek, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Dutchman has cut a sorry figure since making a move to Manchester United last summer. Van de Beek has struggled to break into Ole Gunner Solskjaer's plans at Old Trafford, and is expected to leave the club next year.

Los Blancos are interested in his services. Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old, who was linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu before he joined The Red Devils. Los Blancos believe he could eventually replace Luka Modric.

Dimitar Berbatov opens up on Gareth Bale's future

Dimitar Berbatov doesn't think Gareth Bale will return to Tottenham Hotspur next season.

Dimitar Berbatov doesn't think Gareth Bale will return to Tottenham Hotspur next season. The Welshman's current deal with Real Madrid expires next summer, and he's expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. The 32-year-old spent last season on loan with Spurs, and continues to be linked with his former club.

However, Dimitar Berbatov believes Bale would make a decision on his future only after the end of his current contract with Real Madrid.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"I must say I expected more, but overall it was satisfying seeing him (Bale) back in a Spurs shirt. Is he coming back? Honestly, I don’t think he would like to go back. I think he would like to see his contract with Real Madrid finish and then decide what to do,” said Berbatov.

Edited by Bhargav