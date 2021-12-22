Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want to sign Erling Haaland in 2023; club slap €35 million price tag on Eden Hazard, and more - 22nd December 2021

Real Madrid's lead atop the La Liga table has been cut to five points after 18 games. Los Blancos have little room for error when they face Athletic Club on Wednesday at the San Mames Stadium.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid could sign Erling Haaland in 2023. Elsewhere, Los Blancos could part ways with Eden Hazard for €35 million.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 22nd December 2021.

Real Madrid want to sign Erling Haaland in 2023

Real Madrid would prefer to sign Erling Haaland in 2023.

Real Madrid would prefer to sign Erling Haaland in 2023, according to AS. The Norwegian is tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund next year when his release clause would come into effect. However, the Bundesliga side want to hold on to Haaland for one more season, and that would suit Los Blancos too.

Real Madrid want the 21-year-old to be the long-term successor of Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has been in blistering form of late, scoring 45 times this year for club and country. Los Blancos are aware the 33-year-old has at least a couple of seasons at the top level left.

Madrid want Benzema to lead their line for now, and are plotting to bring in Haaland when the Frenchman's prowess begins to wane. Dortmund are likely to strike a deal with Mino Raiola, Haaland's agent, that would enable the Norwegian to leave for a fixed price in 2023.

Los Blancos would prefer to sign the 21-year-old in the summer of 2023, when they expect Benzema to be on the wane. That would also help Real Madrid plan their finances regarding player salaries, as Kylian Mbappe is set to arrive next summer.

However, Real Madrid have also reportedly informed Dortmund that they would be interested if the Bundesliga side are ready to sell Haaland next summer.

Los Blancos slap €35 million price tag on Eden Hazard

Real Madrid have slapped a €35 million price tag on Eden Hazard.

Real Madrid have slapped a €35 million price tag on Eden Hazard, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Belgian has cut a sorry figure since joining Los Blancos in 2019. The 30-year-old has failed to live up to expectations, prompting the La Liga giants to put him up for sale.

Despite his struggles at Real Madrid, Hazard is not short of suitors. Newcastle United are interested in the Belgian, while his former clubs Chelsea and Lille are also in the fray. Los Blancos previously wanted €50 million to part ways with Hazard, but could now let Hazard leave for only €35 million.

Real Madrid interested in Benjamin Pavard

Real Madrid are interested in Benjamin Pavard.

Real Madrid are interested in Benjamin Pavard, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Frenchman has caught the eye with his consistent performances for Bayern Munich. However, the 25-year-old has turned down a contract renewal offer from the Bavarians. Pavard wants to leave the Allianz Arena next summer, and Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Real Madrid want the Frenchman as cover for their right-back position. However, Los Blancos could face competition from Atletico Madrid for Pavard's services.

