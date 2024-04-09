Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Yan Couto; Rodrygo turned down Liverpool in 2017, and more - April 9, 2024

Real Madrid host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, April 9, in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg. Carlo Ancelotti will be determined to pick up a win against the reigning European champions.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are interested in Manchester City right-back Yan Couto. Elsewhere, attacker Rodrygo Goes has revealed that he rejected a move to Liverpool in 2017.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 9, 2024:

Real Madrid want Yan Couto

Yan Couto has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are planning to bring Yan Couto to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Defensa Central.

The Brazilian right-back has exploded into the scenes this season at Girona, on loan from Manchester City. Couto has appeared 33 times across competitions, scoring two goals and setting up eight. His efforts have been key to Gironistes' rise this campaign, with the club third in La Liga.

Los Blancos are scouting the market for a new right-back. The La Liga giants are laying down plans to eventually replace Dani Carvajal, who is on the wrong side of 30.

Couto has emerged as an option, and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has apparently given his green signal to a move. The Brazilian has previously expressed his desire to play for Los Blancos.

With his contract with City expiring in 2025, the La Liga giants could attempt a cut-priced move this summer or wait to lap him up for free next year.

Rodrygo Goes turned down Liverpool in 2017

Rodrygo Goes has been a hit at the Santiago Bernabeu

Rodrygo has revealed that he turned down a move to Liverpool in 2017. The Brazilian forward has gone from strength to strength since arriving at Real Madrid from Santos in 2019 and is now a first-team regular.

However, he could have been plying his trade at Anfield instead of the Santiago Bernabeu had things been different. Speaking to The Guardian, the 23-year-old said that he turned down the Merseyside club because he wasn't ready to leave Santos in 2017.

“I almost joined Liverpool in 2017, the deal was done for €3 million. It collapsed because I said no. I wanted to stay at Santos, make history, finish my studies and then leave, even though the offer from Liverpool was very good,” said Rodrygo.

Liverpool will have little regrets about the failed transfer because they went on to sign Mohamed Salah that summer and the rest is history.

Antonio Rudiger heaps praise on Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu

Antonio Rudiger has admitted that he was initially surprised by Jude Bellingham's impact at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos reportedly paid Borussia Dortmund €103 million for the English midfielder last summer, and he has been a revelation so far at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham has amassed 20 goals and 10 assists in 32 outings across competitions this season and is one of Ancelotti's most important players. Speaking to the press, as cited by The Mirror, Rudiger backed the 20-year-old to become a leader for the England national team.

At the beginning I was a bit surprised. I didn’t know much about him, to be honest. But – wow! - he’s a big personality in our locker room and that's massive.

"The way he handles himself is very good. He’s only 20, but if you talk to him you feel like this guy has already seen everything in life. He’s very mature, so I’m not surprised anymore," said Rudiger.

He continued:

"I’m sure he’ll be a leader for you guys (England). For his age he’s very mature. He’s just professional in everything he does. He’s a good lad. We don’t need to talk about the skills, just hope and pray he stays healthy.

"I'm not worried for him outside of the pitch, because he has great parents who keep his feet on the ground. You have a fantastic player.”

The La Liga giants will look to Bellingham to help them extract revenge against Manchester City on Tuesday.