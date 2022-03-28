Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos working on £50 million offer for Arsenal ace; club preparing to offload 6 stars, and more - 28 March 2022

Real Madrid are on a roll under manager Carlo Ancelotti this season. The Italian has lifted the Spanish Super Cup and reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Ancelotti is also on course to secure his first La Liga title.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are working on a £50 million bid for an Arsenal full-back. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are preparing to offload as many as six stars this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 28th March 2022:

Real Madrid working on £50 million offer for Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are preparing a £50 million offer for Kieran Tierney, according to The Sunday Post. The Scottish international has been in breathtaking form for Arsenal recently. Los Blancos have set their sights on the 24-year-old and want him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Tierney joined the Gunners in the summer of 2019 and has been one of Arteta’s most trusted lieutenants since then. Apart from his ability with the ball, the Scottish left-back’s leadership qualities have endeared him to fans. Ancelotti has a long-standing interest in Tierney and is driving Los Blancos' interest in the player.

The Italian attempted to secure the 24-year-old's signature in 2019, while he was in charge of Napoli. The quest ended in disappointment, though. Real Madrid are likely to be in the market for a new left-back this summer, so Ancelotti has reignited his interest in Tierney.

Marcelo is all set to leave once his current contract expires at the end of the season. Ferland Mendy’s future also hangs in the balance. The La Liga giants will hope Tierney can help mitigate the issue, but prising him away from the Emirates won't be easy.

The 24-year-old is one of the players Arteta wants to build his team around. The Spaniard is slowly turning things around at the club after a tough couple of years. The Gunners are on the rise, so losing one of their best players could set them back.

However, Ancelotti remains determined to succeed after a glowing report from chief club scout Juni Calafat. Los Blancos could test Arsenal’s resolve by offering £50 million for Tierney.

Los Blancos preparing to offload six stars

Eden Hazard’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu is coming to an end.

Real Madrid are preparing to offload six players this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The La Liga giants are planning a mass exodus to open up space in their squad for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. The superstar duo are the two top targets for president Florentino Perez as he attempts to assemble a team that would dominate for years. Their arrival could spell doom for the club's six current stars.

GOAL @goal Eden Hazard at Real Madrid Eden Hazard at Real Madrid 😔 https://t.co/YxnUxBBINt

The first name on the list is Eden Hazard, who has failed to find his footing in Spain. Apart from the Belgian, Marco Asensio could also be allowed to leave. Los Blancos are planning to cash in on Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz as well. Dani Ceballos and Jesus Vallego could also be shown the door at the end of the season.

Juventus favourites to sign Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio (left) could be on his way to Turin.

Juventus are the favourites to sign Marco Asensio this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Bianconeri are looking for a replacement for Paulo Dybala, who is set to leave Turin at the end of the season. The Serie A giants have identified Asensio as the perfect player to fill the boots of the Argentinean.

The Spaniard has blown hot and cold at the Santiago Bernabeu of late. He has been in resurgent form since the turn of the year, registering eight goals from 24 league games this season.

However, the 26-year-old is likely to drop down the pecking order after the arrival of Kylian Mbappe this summer. Juventus are willing to offer him €7 million per year to move to Turin, while Madrid's latest offer is €4.5 million.

Asensio is surplus to requirements at Real Madrid, and his current deal expires next summer. So Los Blancos are likely to cash in on him this year.

Edited by Bhargav