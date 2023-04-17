Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not worried about Aurelien Tchouameni; City backed to sign Jude Bellingham, and more - April 16, 2023

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win over Cadiz on Saturday (April 15) at the Estadio Neuvo Mirandilla in La Liga. Nacho Fernandez and Marco Asensio got on the scoresheet to help Carlo Ancelotti’s side keep alive their faint hopes of a title challenge.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not worried about midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni’s struggles this season. Elsewhere, Manchester City have been backed to win the race to sign Madrid-target Jude Bellingham.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 16, 2023:

Real Madrid not worried about Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni (right) arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

Real Madrid are not losing sleep over Aurelien Tchouameni's recent lack of form, according to AS.

The La Liga giants paid Monaco a king’s ransom last summer to secure the signature of the French midfielder. However, the 23-year-old has fizzed out after a bright start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu. Recent reports say that Los Blancos are frustrated by the player and are considering his departure.

However, Real Madrid believe Tchouameni is still adapting to a new country and a new league and are willing to be patient with the Frenchman. The La Liga giants encountered a similar situation when Eder Militao first arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the Brazilian has since become a mainstay in the backline. Los Blancos are convinced that the 23-year-old Tchouameni will come good and eventually fill Casemiro's shoes.

Manchester City backed to sign Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore reckons Manchester City will win the race to sign Jude Bellingham.

The English midfielder is a sought-after player ahead of the summer, with Real Madrid eager to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are looking to assemble a midfield fit to dominate the future, and the 19-year-old features heavily in their plans.

However, speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that City could pip the La Liga giants for Bellingham's signature. However, he added that the Englishman and his good friend Erling Haaland could eventually end up at Real Madrid.

“I think he’ll end up at Manchester City in the summer and then in four or five seasons’ time, he, along with Erling Haaland, will go to Real Madrid as a potential world-breaking double transfer deal,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“City do notoriously well when it comes to players who have a known fee, or a release clause. They take the price and pay it and make the player a huge salary offer. It’s what they’re best at, so I expect to see a similar scenario play out between the Citizens, Borussia Dortmund and Bellingham at the end of the season.”

Collymore also said that Manchester City would be an enticing prospect for Bellingham.

“If you’re Bellingham, why would you not want to go to the Etihad? – Especially if Pep Guardiola can win the Premier League or the Champions League, or, dare I say it, the treble? – Adding quality to the side in time for next season would make them huge favourites to defend those trophies, so from a player’s perspective, it’s a no-brainer,” said Collymore.

Bellingham has ten goals and seven assists in 38 games across competitions this season for Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal want Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to move for Brahim Diaz at the end of the season, according to Corriere dello Sport via HITC.

The Spanish midfielder has been impressive on loan with AC Milan but is set to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season. The Rossoneri were previously expected to sign him permanently this summer but have reportedly left the race.

The Gunners have now emerged as a possible destination for the 23-year-old. Mikel Arteta continues to seek reinforcements to his squad and is looking for midfield additions.

Diaz has emerged in his radar, and the north London side are looking to bring him to the Emirates at the end of the season. Los Blancos could integrate the player in their squad ahead of the new season, amid uncertainties about the future of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

However, the La Liga giants could also opt to cash in on him this summer for £22.1 million. The 23-year-old has six goals and three assists in 35 games across competitions this season for Milan.

