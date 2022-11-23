Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Luka Modric opens up on his future; Los Blancos interested in Stade Rennais midfielder, and more - November 23, 2022

Real Madrid are second in the La Liga standings after 14 games, two points behind Barcelona. The La Liga giants have won 11 and lost just once in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Luka Modric has opened up on his future at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in a Stade Rennais midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 23, 2022:

Luka Modric opens up on his future

Luka Modric is reluctant to call time on his illustrious career.

Luka Modric has said that he's not worried about what the future may hold, as he wants to enjoy playing his football.

The Croatian midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid but is yet to sign a new deal. The 37-year-old is currently with his national team in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Croatia opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Morocco.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Luka Modric is the first player to play in a World Cup and a EURO in three different decades. Luka Modric is the first player to play in a World Cup and a EURO in three different decades. 🇭🇷 Luka Modric is the first player to play in a World Cup and a EURO in three different decades. https://t.co/lQqcj5nFw9

Speaking recently, as cited by Marca, Modric said before the Morocco game that he hasn’t made a decision on his international career yet.

“Honestly, I feel good. I play with Real Madrid almost all the time. I still feel good when I play. I'm here at the World Cup to continue playing, to continue enjoying football. I don't think about what will happen later. I'm looking forward to it. It's a source of pride for us to know that we have all the support from the fans," said Modric.

He continued:

"I haven't made a decision (about his international career) yet, I'm here to play a good tournament, and that's definitely what I have in mind. We will see what we do. We have faith in our chances; we have to be together like in the last few games. We have to take it one game at a time; we have a tough game ahead of us, but I think we can achieve a positive result."

Modric was part of the Croatia team that drew goalless with Morocco on Wednesday.

Real Madrid interested in Lovro Majer

Lovro Majer has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Lovro Majer, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The Croatian midfielder has caught the eye with his performances for Stade Rennais recently. Los Blancos are impressed with his steady rise in Ligue 1 and believe he could eventually fill the big boots of Luka Modric.

The 37-year-old is in the final phase of his career but continues to go strong. However, the La Liga giants are aware that they must lay down succession plans for their midfield maestro. Real Madrid have identified Majer as the player to take over from his compatriot at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 24-year-old has registered 19 goals and 25 assists in nearly 100 appearances for the French side.

Los Blancos would ideally like Jude Bellingham to be Modric’s successor. However, intense competition for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder has forced the La Liga giants to keep their options open. They have turned to Majer, but prising the Croatian away from Rennes would be no walk in the park.

Takefusa Kubo not thinking of Santiago Bernabeu return

Takefusa Kubo is with the Japan team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Takefusa Kubo is not thinking of a reunion with Real Madrid in the future. The 21-year-old joined the La Liga giants in 2019 but failed to make a mark at the Santiago Bernabeu. After spending almost all his time away on loan, the Japanese was offloaded to Real Sociedad this summer.

Ashwin Muralidharan @AshwinMNair10 Takefusa Kubo. Japan.



21 years old.



Billed as a high-potential player at a very young age and signed by Real Madrid, Kubo has started living up to his promise after moving to Sociedad permanently.



Will be Japan's main source of creativity in Qatar. Takefusa Kubo. Japan.21 years old.Billed as a high-potential player at a very young age and signed by Real Madrid, Kubo has started living up to his promise after moving to Sociedad permanently. Will be Japan's main source of creativity in Qatar. https://t.co/VXmeWmdy2Y

Los Blancos have a buyback clause in Kubo’s contract. Recent reports have suggested that he could be closely followed by his former club at the FIFA World Cup. However, speaking to Marca, the 21-year-old said that he's fully committed to La Real for now.

“Right now I’m a Real Sociedad player, and I don’t think about anything else. The coach looks after me very well, and so do my teammates. If it wasn’t for Real (Sociedad), I would have lost my ticket for the World Cup. Now I’m lucky to be called up among the 26, and I thank the Real family. I don’t think about anything else,” said Kubo.

Kubo started in Japan’s 2-1 comeback win against Germany on Wednesday but was hauled off at the break.

