Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Luka Modric set to extend stay with Los Blancos; Toni Kroos wants to retire at Santiago Bernabeu, and more - 11 January 2022

Real Madrid face Barcelona at the King Fahd International Stadium in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana. Los Blancos are coming off a 4-1 win over Valencia, which has kept them five points clear of second-placed Sevilla, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Luka Modric is set to extend his stay with Real Madrid. Elsewhere, Toni Kroos wants to retire with Los Blancos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 11th January 2022.

Luka Modric set to extend stay with Real Madrid

Luka Modric is set to extend his association with Real Madrid.

Luka Modric is set to extend his association with Real Madrid. According to AS, the Croatian will sign a new one-year extension that will keep him at the club till 2023. The 36-year-old is in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos, and has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Modric has been integral to Real Madrid's success in the last decade. The diminutive Croatian joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2012, and soon etched his name in the club's folklore.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Ancelotti: "Luka Modrić has not signed the new contract yet, but he practically has a lifetime contract with Real Madrid." 🎙| Ancelotti: "Luka Modrić has not signed the new contract yet, but he practically has a lifetime contract with Real Madrid." @MovistarFutbol 🚨🎙| Ancelotti: "Luka Modrić has not signed the new contract yet, but he practically has a lifetime contract with Real Madrid." @MovistarFutbol https://t.co/agpxV5InqD

The 36-year-old has belied his age with his performances, and looks as nimble on the pitch as he ever has.

Los Blancos believe Modric has a lot more to bring to the club, and are ready to extend their association with him. One of the major driving factors for the same is manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Real Madrid manager is very fond of his midfield maestro, and wants him to stay at the club.

The Italian has already communicated his plans for the 2022-23 season to Los Blancos, and Modric features heavily in it. Real Madrid are also eager to have the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner at the new Santiago Bernabeu. The Croatian has always been eager to stay with the La Liga giants.

The club is now expected to present him a one-year extension with a 10% wage reduction this summer.

Toni Kroos wants to retire at Santiago Bernabeu

Midfielder Toni Kroos has said that he wants to retire at Real Madrid.

Toni Kroos has said that he wants to retire at Real Madrid. The German midfielder has been one of Los Blancos' most important players, but his contract with the La Liga giants expires in 2023.

Speaking to Sky Sports Deutschland, as relayed by Marca, Kroos spoke fondly of his 'incredible' relationship with Real Madrid, saying in this regard:

"I deliberately chose the contract period when I last extended, because then I would be 33 and it be a good age to think about how to continue. However, I don't need to think about it. There is an incredible relationship with the club that I would never put at stake for some kind of speculation."

"I think that is the case on both sides; I want to end my career here, and it will happen that way, when exactly that will come, I can't answer exactly, if that will be in 2023 or a year or two later."

Getafe interested in Real Madrid's Borja Mayoral

Getafe are interested in Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral.

Getafe are interested in Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral, according to Cadena COPE. The Spaniard is currently on loan at AS Roma, but he has struggled for game time under Jose Mourinho. Los Blancos are now planning to end the 24-year-old's loan spell at Roma this month due to his lack of playing time.

Getafe are ready to secure the player's services. The La Liga giants are attempting to sign Mariano Diaz from Real Madrid. However, Mayoral has emerged as an alternative to Diaz.

Edited by Bhargav