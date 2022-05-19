Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Luka Modric wants to retire at Santiago Bernabeu; Carlo Ancelotti determined to win Champions League, and more - 19 May 2022

Real Madrid will look to wind up their preparations for their UEFA Champions League final when they face Real Betis in their last La Liga game of the season on Friday. Los Blancos will lock horns with Liverpool in Paris on May 28, having already sealed their 35th La Liga title, their second in three years.

Meanwhile, Luka Modric has said that he wants to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti is determined to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 19 May 2022:

Luka Modric wants to retire at Real Madrid

Luka Modric has his eyes on the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Luka Modric has said that he wants to retire at Real Madrid. The Croatian has been outstanding for Los Blancos since arriving a decade ago. Modric is in the twilight of his career but has shown no signs of slowing down.

Speaking after winning the Marca Leyenda award, the Croatian said that he's hopeful of lifting the UEFA Champions League this season.

“The most difficult one was the one against Manchester City because there was almost no time left, but the team and the fans believed until the end because it's part of the DNA of this club," said Modric.

He continued:

"In the end we did it. The most fun was the PSG game; it was 15 or 20 minutes of madness because it's very difficult to explain what happens on Champions League nights at the Bernabeu. It was the start of many magical nights that have taken us all the way to Paris, and hopefully we can win another Champions League."

Modric went on to profess his love for Real Madrid, adding that he wants to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I'm aware of how much the fans love me; they show it to me at the games, in the street. It's incredible, I'm grateful for the love they show me every day. I always try to give my best when I put on the Madrid shirt to repay that affection," said Modric.

He continued:

“Madrid is everything; it's my home. I feel very happy at this club; from the very first moment it's been something amazing. I feel part of Madrid; I'm one more Madridista, and that's for life. I hope I can retire at Madrid. Madrid is my home. I feel very happy at the club, in the city, very loved by the people. My family is also very happy, so I hope to continue for more years and hopefully finish my career here."

Carlo Ancelotti determined to win Champions League

Carlo Ancelotti is determined to win the UEFA Champions League this season. The Italian has taken Real Madrid to the final, where he will pit his wits against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Speaking at a press conference, Ancelotti said that he has already settled in on his starting XI for the Paris final:

"I have no doubts about the starting XI in Paris. My only doubt is about who will play a more important part, those who start or those who finish the game,” said Ancelotti.

He continued:

“It's true that they (Liverpool) are still fighting for the league title. We've had more time to think about this game. But we haven't thought about it, and we won't until Monday. But we have everything ready. Real Madrid fans are excited about the Champions League final, and we want to win the 14th. Nothing else."

Toni Kroos postpones decision on his future

Toni Kroos is a regular feature under Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Toni Kroos is in no rush to make a decision on his future, according to Marca. The German midfielder continues to be indispensable for Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti, but his current contract expires in 2023. The La Liga giants are ready to offer him an extension, but Kroos wants to bide his time.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid ✍️ Real Madrid have offered Toni Kroos a new contract until 2024 (his current one expires in 2023). But the player wants to wait and see how his body feels next season. ✍️ Real Madrid have offered Toni Kroos a new contract until 2024 (his current one expires in 2023). But the player wants to wait and see how his body feels next season. @jfelixdiaz 🚨✍️ Real Madrid have offered Toni Kroos a new contract until 2024 (his current one expires in 2023). But the player wants to wait and see how his body feels next season. @jfelixdiaz https://t.co/BF8JxGVuCh

The German has no intentions of leaving the Santiago Bernabeu to ply his trade elsewhere. Instead, Kroos wants to ensure he can continue contributing at the highest level before committing himself to the club.

The 32-year-old doesn’t want to be a burden, and if he decides he can still deliver, he will sign an extension without a fuss.

