Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Marco Asensio set to leave; club not in talks to sign Alphonso Davies, and more - May 27, 2023

Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win over Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday (May 27) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team remain second in the league with one game left.

Meanwhile, striker Marco Asensio is set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are not in talks to sign Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 27, 2023:

Marco Asensio set to leave

Marco Asensio could be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Marco Asensio is likely to leave Real Madrid this summer, according to AS. The Spaniard is in the final months of his contract with the La Liga giants but is yet to sign an extension.

Los Blancos want to keep him at the club and have even offered him a new deal. However, the 27-year-old isn't convinced by the terms on offer, and an exit is likely at the end of the season.

Asensio was once tipped as a future superstar, but injuries and lack of form has hurt his development at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spaniard was heavily linked with a departure from the club last summer but opted to stay and fight for his place. However, that decision has backfired, with the 27-year-old struggling for game time under Carlo Ancelotti.

Asensio is frustrated by the situation and could call time on his stay at the Spanish capital this summer. Los Blancos have been in talks with the player's entourage for a while. A meeting earlier this week has more or less guaranteed the end of the player's stay with the La Liga giants. A final decision is expected by next week.

Despite his struggles, the player is not short of options ahead of the summer. Aston Villa are among the clubs monitoring his situation with interest, and the Villans want to secure his services on a Bosman move.

Asensio has 61 goals and 32 assists in 285 games across competitions for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid not in talks to sign Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are not in talks to sign Alphonso Davies, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old has been a revelation for Bayern Munich in recent seasons and is among the finest in his position in the world right now. His performances have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos looking for a new left-back ahead of the summer.

Ferland Mendy has failed to impress and could be on his way out at the end of the season. The La Liga giants are set to welcome Fran Garcia back this summer, but they have also been linked with Davies. The Canadian's contract with the Bavarians runs out in 2025, but he's yet to sign an extension.

Recent reports have linked the 22-year-old to Real Madrid. However, Romano has said that there have been no negotiations between Madrid and Bayern regarding a possible transfer. Davies wants to know Bayern Munich's stance on his future and will decide his next move accordingly.

Eden Hazard could return to Premier League

Eden Hazard could secure a return to the Premier League this summer.

Eden Hazard could be on his way to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to The Mirror.

The Belgian forward lit up the Premier League during his time with Chelsea. He secured a blockbuster move to Real Madrid in 2019, but things have gone downhill since then. The 32-year-old has failed to replicate his blistering form at the Santiago Bernabeu and is a peripheral figure at the club now.

Los Blancos remain keen to offload the player, whose contract runs out in just over the year. The La Liga giants are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer and are willing to include Hazard in their offer to sweeten the deal.

The English striker’s future at Spurs is up in the air, and a move away could be on the cards. Kane’s current contract expires next summer, but he's yet to sign a new deal.

Tottenham could be forced to cash in on him if he continues to stall an extension. A move to the Santiago Bernabeu would suit all parties, with Spurs reluctant to sell to a Premier League club.

Real Madrid could kill two birds with a stone, too. Kane could be a stellar successor to Karim Benzema, and the deal would also help Los Blancos remove Hazard’s mammoth wages from their salary structure.

