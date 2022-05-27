Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Michael Owen tips Liverpool to beat Real Madrid in Champions League final; Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Carlo Ancelotti, and more - 26 May 2022

Real Madrid will face Liverpool at the Stade de Paris on 28 May in the UEFA Champions League final. Los Blancos have already won the La Liga title this season and now have their eyes on the top prize in European club football.

Meanwhile, Michael Owen has backed Liverpool to beat the La Liga giants in summit clash. Elsewhere, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has lavished praise on Los Blancos tactician Carlo Ancelotti.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 26 May 2022:

Michael Owen tips Liverpool to beat Real Madrid in Champions League final

Michael Owen believes Liverpool will lift the Champions League trophy this weekend.

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen has backed the Reds to win the Champions League. The Premier League giants will be out for revenge after facing defeat against Los Blancos in the 2018 title match.

Speaking recently, Owen said that Liverpool are too good for the La Liga champions at the moment. He said:

“I think Liverpool are better than Real Madrid, and they could blow them away. 3-1 or 3-0 is my prediction. I think they could beat them reasonably convincingly, because they are an exceptional team at the minute and are too good for Real Madrid."

He continued:

“Real Madrid have just done phenomenally well to get to the final. I'm sure they believe their name is on the title what with scrapping through the group stage and then, of course, (their match against) Chelsea was incredible how they got through that."

Owen added:

"Manchester City was just mind-blowing how they (Real Madrid) beat them as well.But I think Liverpool are so experienced and so good. They won't want to get into a grind with them, because I think Real Madrid are the ultimate team when it comes to know-how and winning close games.”

Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Carlo Ancelotti

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lavished praise on Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian recently became the first manager to win all five top-five league titles. He will face an inspired Liverpool team this weekend and be look to add win multiple Champions League titles with more than one team.

"My respect for him couldn't be higher. He never stops winning."

Jurgen Klopp on Carlo Ancelotti.



Jurgen Klopp on Carlo Ancelotti. "My respect for him couldn't be higher. He never stops winning."Jurgen Klopp on Carlo Ancelotti. https://t.co/OPVnC7ze6e

At his press conference, Klopp said that he enjoys a cordial relationship with Ancelotti.

“He is obviously one of the most successful managers in the world, but he is a role model in the way he deals with all the success. He is one of the best people you can ever meet. I think everybody will tell you that,” said Klopp.

He continued:

“He is fantastic company, a really nice guy, and we have a really good relationship. It had a bit of a break when he was at Everton because we both respected this part of the business too much otherwise we would have gone out for dinner a couple of times. We didn't do that at all. The respect for him from my side couldn't be bigger."

Luka Modric aims dig at Kylian Mbappe

Luka Modric (right) is likely to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Luka Modric has aimed a dig at Kylian Mbappe for his decision to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes. The Croatian’s contract with Real Madrid is set to expire this summer, but he promised not to turn down Los Blancos like Mbappe.

Speaking recently, Modric said that his contract renewal process is ongoing, but he is focusing on the Champions League final now.

“The club and I are talking, but we have a good relationship. I won’t do what Mbappe did, that’s for sure. But maybe the club will give that to me! No, I'm kidding. We have a lot of trust between us; we get along very well and what has to happen is going to happen. But now it's the (Champions League) final, and that's the most important thing. I don't want to think about anything else."

