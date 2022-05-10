Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Move for Erling Haaland broke down due to release-clause demands; Los Blancos eager to offload Luka Jovic, and more - 10 May 2022

Real Madrid will welcome Levante to the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday in La Liga. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is likely to make changes to his team as he prepares for the UEFA Champions League final with Liverpool in Paris on May 28.

Meanwhile, a move for Erling Haaland broke down over demands to include a release clause in the Norwegian's contract. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are desperate to offload Luka Jovic this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 10th May 2022:

Move for Erling Haaland broke down due to release-clause demands

Erling Haaland (right) will join Manchester City this summer.

Real Madrid's pursuit of Erling Haaland hit a dead end due to the late Mino Raiola's release-clause demands, according to AS via Cadena SER. The Norwegian is among the most lethal strikers in world football at the moment. Los Blancos were eager to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Manchester City have now confirmed that Haaland will move to the Etihad this summer. The news will come as a blow to Madrid, who were hoping to install the 21-year-old as a successor to Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has been outstanding this season but is at the tail end of his illustrious career.

Manchester City @ManCity Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



Haaland would have been a fabulpus replacement, and Real Madrid were in talks with Raiola to facilitate a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, negotiations hit a standstill when the player's agent demanded that a €150 million release clause be inserted into his contract for the second season. That would have given the Norwegian an escape route if the move had not worked out as expected.

Raiola was aware that clubs would be willing to pay €150 million for a player of Haaland's stature. However, Real Madrid refused to agree to the clause. President Florentino Perez was unwilling to agree to such a low release clause, given that Eder Militao has a release clause of €1 billion. As such, Los Blancos pulled out of the deal.

Real Madrid eager to offload Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic (right) is likely to move this summer.

Real Madrid are desperate to offload Luka Jovic this summer, according to Sports Mole via Mundo Deportivo.

The Serbian striker has cut a sorry figure since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019. The 24-year-old has failed to convince Ancelotti and has had just three starts this campaign. He made his first La Liga start of the season in the midweek defeat to Atletico Madrid but was withdrawn at the hour mark.

The La Liga giants have run out of patience with Jovic and want to move him on this summer. However, they could struggle to recoup the €60 million they paid for his signature. The Serb is not short of suitors, with Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Everton all keeping a close eye on his situation.

Los Blancos interested in Youssoufa Moukoko

Youssoufa Moukoko is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu,

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Youssoufa Moukoko, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The German Under-21 international is likely to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer. Los Blancos are planning to add the 17-year-old to their kitty.

Moukoko has been quite impressive for the BVB youth team and is tipped to have a great future ahead. His performances have seen him getting compared with Samuel Eto'o, garnering attention from Los Blancos.

The German attacker’s contract expires next year, and he could leave in search of regular football this summer. Moukoko could be a viable successor to Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

