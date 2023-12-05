Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Napoli want Brahim Diaz, Los Blancos extend Andriy Lunin stay, and more - December 5, 2023

Real Madrid next face Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin on Saturday (December 9) in La Liga. Los Blancos arrive at the game on explosive form, having won four of their last five games in the league.

Meanwhile, Napoli are interested in Brahim Diaz. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have tied Andriy Lunin down to a new deal.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from December 5, 2023.

Napoli want Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz is wanted at Napoli

Napoli are interested in Brahim Diaz, according to Calciomercato. The Spanish midfielder spent last season on loan with AC Milan and has been in and out of Real Madrid's first team this campaign.

Diaz has appeared 13 times across competitions this season - mostly from the bench - and has three goals and an assist to his name. The player has struggled for game time with Los Blancos, especially since the arrival of Jude Bellingham.

Carlo Ancelotti is spoilt for choice in the middle of the park, with Federico Valverde and Dani Ceballos also ahead of Diaz in the pecking order. Napoli are keen to prise him away and have already approached the La Liga giants regarding a move. However, Real Madrid have rebuffed their approach, as they have no desire to let him go.

Real Madrid extend Andriy Lunin stay

Real Madrid have secretly extended Andriy Lunin's contract, according to journalist Jorge C Picon. The Ukrainian goalkeeper is not a first choice at the Santiago Bernabeu, although he has covered well for Kepa Arrizabalaga in recent times. However, his future remains up in the air, amid reports that Los Blancos are contemplating a permanent deal for the Spaniard, who is on loan from Chelsea.

Thibaut Courtois is likely to reclaim his No. 1 position at the Santiago Bernabeu once he returns from injury in 2024. It was previously reported that Lunin's contract with the La Liga giants is set to expire next summer. However, it now appears that Real Madrid exercised a secret one-year option in the player's contract during his starting years at the club. As such, the Ukrainian will not be available on a free move next summer.

Jude Bellingham credits Carlo Ancelotti for explosive start

Jude Bellingham has been a hit at the Santiago Bernabeu

Jude Bellingham believes his stunning form this season is all thanks to Carlo Ancelotti's tactics. The English midfielder joined Real Madrid this summer from Borussia Dortmund and has been a revelation so far at the Santiago Bernabeu. Bellingham has scored 15 goals and set up four more from 17 games across competitions for Los Blancos so far.

The 20-year-old won the Golden Boy award last month and was handed the prestigious trophy on Monday (December 4). Speaking to Tuttosport on the occasion, Bellingham admitted that Ancelotti has found the perfect position for him on the pitch.

"I put all my efforts and commitment into improving myself, but really, all the credit has to go to Mr. Ancelotti who found the right position for me - he has given me more freedom on the pitch. So now, I am flying out on the pitch thanks to him," said Bellingham.

He continued:

"I know that I am disappointing him in one aspect... I still don’t speak Spanish... I’m sorry, but I’m encountering unexpected obstacles with the language. It’s hard for me, I have to admit. In any case, I do promise maximum commitment, guaranteed."

Bellingham went on to name his three favorites for the trophy next year, while also naming a fourth as an honorary mention.

"I will say three names. First of all, Arda Güler is a phenomenon, we watch him in training every day and we are delighted with him. Then my former team mate Jamie Bynoe-Gittens from Borussia Dortmund. And lastly, my brother Jobe, a full-blooded striker like our father," he said.

"And by the way, a special mention for my friend Jamal Musiala, who came second, and with whom I shared a locker room for three years at youth level for England," Bellingham added.

The Golden Boy Award, which honors the best under-20 footballer in the world, has been won by some legendary players in the past, including Lionel Messi.