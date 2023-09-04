Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Neymar hails Los Blancos duo, Luka Modric backed to return to starting XI, and more - September 4, 2023

Real Madrid come into the international break on flawless form, having won all four of their games this season. Carlo Ancelotti will be determined to win the league as well as the Champions League this campaign.

Meanwhile, Neymar has spoken highly of two Los Blancos forwards. Elsewhere, Luka Modric has been backed to return to prominence at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from September 4, 2023.

Neymar hails Real Madrid duo

Neymar has spoken highly of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes. The Real Madrid duo have gone from strength to strength in recent seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu. They are serving as the focal point of Carlo Ancelotti's attack this season following Karim Benzema's departure.

Speaking recently, as quoted by AS, Neymar tipped the two men to succeed him in the national team.

"Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo are players of great quality, stars who I’m certain will take on this role. In my opinion, they already are because they already have the name for it, regardless of me,” said Neymar.

He continued:

“I am happy that they are reaching this level, that they are already at this level and are helping the Brazilian team, which is very important. They are two boys that I really like. Vini and Rodrygo are two friends, I talk a lot with both of them."

Vinicius is currently out with a thigh injury and is likely to be sidelined for a while.

Luka Modric backed to return to starting XI

Luka Modric is a legend at the Santiago Bernabeu

Croatia national team manager Zlatko Dalic believes Luka Modric will break into Real Madrid starting XI again soon. The veteran midfielder has fallen down the pecking order this season. The arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund has affected his game time. However, Dalic believes the 37-year-old will fight his way back into the team.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Madrid Universal, the Croatia manager also confirmed that Modric will play in Euro 2024.

"Luka Modrić continues with us until Euro 2024. His desire was unquestionable. We talked after the Nations League, he decided on his own to continue. I hope [he’ll stay] even further, but we’ll see. Thank you Luka for this decision," said Dalic.

He continued:

"He played the last game (for Real Madrid) from the first minute, they have a lot of players and games, the squad is as big as at Manchester City…. The coach has to fix the line-up, Luka will get minutes, he fought, until the end. his work will earn him his place. He will be the main player for Real again.”

Modric signed a new contract with Los Blancos earlier this year which expires in 2024.

Los Blancos had two reasons for not targeting Kylian Mbappe this summer

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid opted not to target Kylian Mbappe this summer due to his expiring contract and his stance on his future, according to journalist Guillarmo Rai. The French forward remains a priority target for Los Blancos and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were willing to let him go this summer. However, the La Liga giants opted not to invest in the 24-year-old this year.

In his column for The Athletic, Rai said that Real Madrid would have initiated a move for Mbappe had the conditions been right this summer.

“[Mbappé] is one of the very few options who would put the team on another level and Madrid would have tried to sign him if all the conditions had been met and the player was within reach,” wrote Rai.

He continued:

"But his contract [which runs until at least 2024] and stance on his future prevented the club from going for him, despite PSG having been much more open to a sale this summer."

Mbappe is likely to move to the Santiago Bernabeu on a Bosman move next summer.