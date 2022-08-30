Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Nice striker wants to join Los Blancos; club sign Bayer Leverkusen forward on loan, and more - August 30, 2022

Real Madrid have enjoyed a blistering start to the new season. Carlo Ancelotti's team look determined to defend their La Liga trophy and have won all their three league games so far.

Meanwhile, a Nice striker is eager to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have signed a Bayer Leverkusen forward on loan for the rest of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 30, 2022:

Amine Gouri wants to join Real Madrid

Amine Gouri has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Amine Gouri is eager to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The French striker is linked with Rennes this summer but aspires to join Real Madrid when an opportunity presents itself. The 22-year-old is one of the brightest young talents in European football at the moment.

Los Blancos have their eyes on the player, thanks to his string of impressive performances since arriving at Nice in 2020. The La Liga champions are on the lookout for Karim Benzema's potential successor, and Gouri is on their wishlist. Should they come calling for him in the future, they could have no trouble convincing him to move.

The 22-year-old hasn't scored in five games across competitions this season, though.

Los Blancos sign Iker Bravo on loan

Real Madrid have signed Iker Bravo on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.

The 17-year-old will join Real Madrid Castilla as a replacement for Juanmi Latasa, who left for Getafe this summer. Bravo had joined Leverkusen from Barcelona on a Bosman move in 2021.

He has caught the eye with Leverkusen's youth team, scoring seven goals from 14 games for their Under-19s.

Bravo also featured for the senior team and will now continue his development in the Spanish capital under Raul. According to Managing Madrid, Los Blancos have the option to sign him permanently next summer.

Carlo Ancelotti backs Eden Hazard to succeed

Eden Hazard has been a peripheral figure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti has said that embattled Belgian winger Eden Hazard has his full backing.

The former Chelsea man's struggles at Real Madrid have refused to end. He was an unused substitute against Espanyol. The 30-year-old arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 as one of the most lethal attackers in the world. Hazard was expected to take his game to the next level with the La Liga giants but has failed to live up to expectations. He has registered just six goals in three injury-plagued seasons.

Hazard has dropped down the pecking order under Ancelotti, although the Italian has publicly backed the player. Speaking recently, as relayed by The Real Champs, the Italian revealed his reason for not bringing on the Belgian on Monday against Espanyol.

"Hazard might have been an option, but I didn’t want to unbalance the team. We already had Rodrygo, Vinicius and Karim playing. Bringing on another forward could have been risky," said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti added that Hazard would soon play for the club.

"He has my full backing, and it’s not a problem if he doesn’t play, doesn’t get on the pitch or doesn’t warm up. He will get playing time. I’m not Hazard’s, Benzema’s, Mendy’s, Camavinga’s or Valverde’s coach. I’m Real Madrid’s coach," said Ancelotti.

Hazard is yet to get off the mark for Los Blancos this season.

